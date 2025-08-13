Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 21:26 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gordon Philanthropies, Inc.: Gordon Philanthropies Delivers the Magic of Storytelling to Hospitalized Children

Kids & Books Program Brings Comfort, Connection, and Joy to Young Patients and Their Families - One Story at a Time.

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Gordon Philanthropies, in partnership with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, has launched Kids & Books, a heartfelt literacy initiative created to bring comfort, connection, and the magic of storytelling to children experiencing extended hospital stays.

The launch featured renowned children's author Barney Saltzberg, creator of more than 50 beloved children's books, including Beautiful Oops! and other touching titles that celebrate the beauty of being a kid and the importance of friendship.

Through Kids & Books, Gordon Philanthropies will partner with seven pediatric hospitals across California, providing more than 17,000 children's books for young patients-giving them the chance to revisit a favorite story or discover a new one.

"Children, even in a hospital setting, need to experience the joys of childhood," said Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "Creating moments of play and imagination is our top priority while caring for our patients at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. And books are the greatest gift to remind us of the wonder and magic that childhood brings."

Carefully curated, each Kids & Books package nurtures a child's love of reading while creating moments of joy and bonding for families during challenging times. Gordon Philanthropies believes in the power of books to transport, transform, and uplift. For children in the hospital, a story can be more than entertainment-it can be a source of hope, distraction, learning, and delight.

The goals of Kids & Books include:

· Fostering a lifelong love of reading

· Creating shared reading experiences for families

· Supporting literacy and emotional well-being

· Bringing a sense of normalcy and joy into the hospital room

Designed for pediatric patients undergoing long-term treatment or recovery, Kids & Books offer stories that can be read aloud with a parent or quietly enjoyed alone-providing comfort, companionship, and inspiration.

"Books open doors when everything else feels closed. With Kids & Books, we're opening a thousand small doors for children-so imagination, laughter, and hope can visit even in the hardest moments." said Dan Gordon, Founder of Gordon Philanthropies.

Contact Information

Sylvia Beanes
Executive Director
sbeanes@gordonphilanthropies.org
(562)544-3157

Catherine Reyes-Higueros
Communications and Digital Marketing Manager
creyes@gordonphilanthropies.org
(424)385-2202

.

SOURCE: Gordon Philanthropies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/gordon-philanthropies-delivers-the-magic-of-storytelling-to-hospitalized-children-1060575

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.