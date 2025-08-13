Gordon Philanthropies, Inc.: Gordon Philanthropies Delivers the Magic of Storytelling to Hospitalized Children

Kids & Books Program Brings Comfort, Connection, and Joy to Young Patients and Their Families - One Story at a Time.

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Gordon Philanthropies, in partnership with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, has launched Kids & Books, a heartfelt literacy initiative created to bring comfort, connection, and the magic of storytelling to children experiencing extended hospital stays.

The launch featured renowned children's author Barney Saltzberg, creator of more than 50 beloved children's books, including Beautiful Oops! and other touching titles that celebrate the beauty of being a kid and the importance of friendship.

Through Kids & Books, Gordon Philanthropies will partner with seven pediatric hospitals across California, providing more than 17,000 children's books for young patients-giving them the chance to revisit a favorite story or discover a new one.

"Children, even in a hospital setting, need to experience the joys of childhood," said Rita Goshert, director, Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. "Creating moments of play and imagination is our top priority while caring for our patients at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital. And books are the greatest gift to remind us of the wonder and magic that childhood brings."

Carefully curated, each Kids & Books package nurtures a child's love of reading while creating moments of joy and bonding for families during challenging times. Gordon Philanthropies believes in the power of books to transport, transform, and uplift. For children in the hospital, a story can be more than entertainment-it can be a source of hope, distraction, learning, and delight.

The goals of Kids & Books include:

· Fostering a lifelong love of reading

· Creating shared reading experiences for families

· Supporting literacy and emotional well-being

· Bringing a sense of normalcy and joy into the hospital room

Designed for pediatric patients undergoing long-term treatment or recovery, Kids & Books offer stories that can be read aloud with a parent or quietly enjoyed alone-providing comfort, companionship, and inspiration.

"Books open doors when everything else feels closed. With Kids & Books, we're opening a thousand small doors for children-so imagination, laughter, and hope can visit even in the hardest moments." said Dan Gordon, Founder of Gordon Philanthropies.

