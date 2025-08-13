Token Communities Ltd.: APOZ is Gaining Momentum Fast on the Global Stage

A Major Hydraulic Valve Company is joining APOZ

HOUSTON TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID:TKCM) has reached an agreement with a major hydraulic valves manufacturer to set up their final assembly plant at APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) in Chambers County, Texas.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, as the APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) that the CEO of Bundor Valves visited the APOZ job site earlier this year, and performed a very thorough due diligence of the investment environment of APOZ and the market of Texas, he is very pleased with the strategic location, and the benefits of FTZ + QOZ ( Free Trade Zone + Qualified Opportunity Zone ) combined, which can significantly maximize the operating performance and the bottom line profit of his company.

Dr. Eric Fang, Co-Founder of the APOZ project further added, as Houston is the petrochemical capital in the U.S., therefore it is a great market for hydraulic valves products. APOZ is centrally located between the Pacific Coast and Atlantic Coast, adjacent to Port of Houston ( ranked # 1 in foreign waterborne tonnage ), sitting right on the energy corridor ( Interstate 10 ), APOZ is the most ideal location for Bundor Valves to set up their North America operation.

Ms. Tina Pei Wise, Director of Coordination further commented, Bundor Valves will be a great asset to APOZ and create over 100 new local jobs in the beginning to start its operation at APOZ, and generate about 75 million dollars in annual sales revenue once it fulfills its Phase One production plan.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

