Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) ("Arcos Dorados" or the "Company"), Latin America's largest restaurant chain and the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor events:
- 26th Santander Brazil Conference. This in-person event will be held in São Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday, August 19 and Wednesday, August 20, 2025, and the Company will participate on August 19, 2025.
- 28th Annual Morgan Stanley Latin America Conference. This in-person event will be held in London from Monday, September 8 to Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and the Company will participate on September 9 and 10, 2025.
This information is also available in the Events section of the Company's IR website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.
Follow us on: LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 21 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,400 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ more than 100 thousand people (as of 06/30/2025). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Recipe for the Future to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250813978302/en/
Contacts:
Media Contact
David Grinberg
VP of Corporate Communications
Arcos Dorados
david.grinberg@mcd.com.uy
Investor Relations Contact
Dan Schleiniger
VP of Investor Relations
Arcos Dorados
daniel.schleiniger@mcd.com.uy