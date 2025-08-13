Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) ("Arcos Dorados" or the "Company"), Latin America's largest restaurant chain and the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor events:

26 th Santander Brazil Conference. This in-person event will be held in São Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday, August 19 and Wednesday, August 20, 2025, and the Company will participate on August 19, 2025.

This in-person event will be held in São Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday, August 19 and Wednesday, August 20, 2025, and the Company will participate on August 19, 2025. 28th Annual Morgan Stanley Latin America Conference. This in-person event will be held in London from Monday, September 8 to Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and the Company will participate on September 9 and 10, 2025.

This information is also available in the Events section of the Company's IR website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

Follow us on: LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 21 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,400 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ more than 100 thousand people (as of 06/30/2025). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Recipe for the Future to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250813978302/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

David Grinberg

VP of Corporate Communications

Arcos Dorados

david.grinberg@mcd.com.uy

Investor Relations Contact

Dan Schleiniger

VP of Investor Relations

Arcos Dorados

daniel.schleiniger@mcd.com.uy