AsiaFIN Holdings Corp: AsiaFIN Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp., (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025, the period ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025:

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $1.03 million as of June 30, 2025 as compared to approximately $1.31 million as of December 31, 2024.

Revenue for the quarter was approximately $1.0 million, an increase of 85.7% compared to $542,000 in the second quarter last year.

Gross profit was $312,000, or 30.9% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $54,000, or 10.0% gross margin, in the second quarter last year. The expanded margin is attributed to revenue from new business in Saudi Arabia and improved sales for the Company's OrangeFIN RPA SaaS business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were approximately $523,000, an increase of 60.4% compared to $326,000 in the second quarter last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to higher salary expenses, as the Company recruited more employees to support business expansion initiatives.

Net loss was approximately $208,000 a narrowing of 26.9% compared to a loss of approximately $285,000 for the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was approximately $198,000 a narrowing of 29.6% compared to a loss of approximately $281,000 for the second quarter of 2024.

Total comprehensive loss was approximately $109,000, or $(0.00) per share, a narrowing of 60.9% compared to a loss of approximately $280,000, or $(0.00) for the second quarter of 2024.

CEO of AsiaFIN, KC Wong said, "AsiaFIN continues to make meaningful progress in its initiatives to expand its global reach and addressable market. After significant investments to establish a foothold in the Middle East, which impacted margins and overall profitability in the first quarter, we returned to positive margins and significantly narrowed our losses. The project in Saudi Arabia, our first customer in the region, is progressing on-plan. We are on target to complete Phase 1 by the end of this year, and project invoicing is growing."

"Based on this initial success, we are now rolling out our OrangeFIN Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution, and growth from this solution should help us further narrow losses as we move towards profitability. Global expansion remains a key area of focus for management."

"Our RegTech solution achieved a significant milestone with more than 100 eInvoice customers in Malaysia," continued Mr. Wong. "Our INReport e-Invoice platform enables Malaysian companies to comply with the governments new electronic invoicing mandate. Based on this success, we are working to bring this solution to customers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region as part of our 'land and expand' strategy."

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: ASFH), a Nevada corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and StarFIN Holdings Ltd subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (REGTECH); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 90+ financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle East region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporation. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of AsiaFIN and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

AsiaFIN undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with AsiaFIN's operating history, recent history of losses and profits, ability to adequately protect its software innovations, dependence on key executives, ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, other factors described in AsiaFIN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other factors as may periodically be described in AsiaFIN's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

[CONTINUES BELOW]

ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares or otherwise stated)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUE $ 1,007,296 $ 542,475 $ 1,628,475 $ 1,062,228 COST OF REVENUE (including $4,169 and $38,202 of cost of service revenue to related party for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively; including $50,198 and $65,436 of cost of service revenue to related party for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) (695,376 ) (488,182 ) (1,323,468 ) (986,006 ) GROSS PROFIT 311,920 54,293 305,007 76,222 SHARE OF LOSS FROM OPERATION OF ASSOCIATE (115 ) (15,488 ) (117 ) (25,087 ) OTHER INCOME 3,031 2,260 6,313 4,253 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (including $25,375 and $22,888 of selling, general and administrative expenses to related party for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively; including $49,827 and $45,600 of selling, general and administrative expenses to related party for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively) (523,056 ) (326,101 ) (1,008,886 ) (621,940 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (208,220 ) (285,036 ) (697,683 ) (566,552 ) INCOME TAX PROVISION - - - - NET LOSS (208,220 ) (285,036 ) (697,683 ) (566,552 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 10,419 3,940 17,453 7,345 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP. (197,801 ) (281,096 ) (680,230 ) (559,207 ) Other comprehensive income: - Foreign currency translation income/(loss) 88,346 1,377 102,392 (47,573 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (109,455 ) (279,719 ) (577,838 ) (606,780 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC AND DILUTED 81,915,838 81,551,838 81,875,838 81,551,838

ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 (Unaudited) AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 (Audited)

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares or otherwise stated)

As of

June 30, 2025 As of

December 31, 2024 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,031,421 $ 1,309,929 Account receivables, net 833,423 1,184,130 Prepayment, deposits and other receivables 141,699 146,233 Amount due from related parties 16,243 3,809 Tax assets 321,571 280,354 Total current assets $ 2,344,357 $ 2,924,455 Non-current Assets Right-of-use assets, net $ 590,298 $ 615,444 Property, plant and equipment, net 654,597 614,673 Deferred income tax assets 344 324 Investment in associates 8,317 7,944 Total non-current assets $ 1,253,556 $ 1,238,385 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,597,913 $ 4,162,840 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Other payables and accrued liabilities $ 879,227 $ 1,151,256 Account payables (including $62,242 and $19,984 of account payable to related party as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively) 120,372 39,296 Income tax payable 3,357 60,483 Amount due to director 121,698 146,018 Lease liability - current portion 56,584 64,787 Total current liabilities $ 1,181,238 $ 1,461,840 Non-current liabilities Lease liability - non-current portion 533,714 550,657 Deferred tax liabilities 5,302 4,991 Total non-current liabilities $ 539,016 $ 555,648 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 1,720,254 $ 2,017,488 STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; None issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 81,915,838 and 81,551,838 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 8,192 8,155 Additional paid-in capital 10,795,250 10,467,687 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (169,480 ) (271,870 ) Accumulated deficit (8,719,830 ) (8,039,600 ) Non-controlling interest (36,473 ) (19,020 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 1,877,659 $ 2,145,352 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,597,913 $ 4,162,840

Investors & Media Contact:

Tom Baumann

FNK IR

646.349.6641

asfh@fnkir.com

SOURCE: AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/asiafin-holdings-announces-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-1060566