Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8CL | ISIN: US36165A1025 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LU
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 08:17
0,148 Euro
-0,67 % -0,001
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1740,17822:50
0,1750,18222:00
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 22:38 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group Announces Results for the Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and YTD

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Company," "GEE Group," "our" or "we"), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced consolidated results for the fiscal 2025 third quarter and year to date periods ended June 30, 2025. The Company's contract and placement services are currently provided under its Professional Staffing Services operating division or segment. The operations and substantially all the assets of the Company's former Industrial Staffing Services segment were sold during the quarter and are characterized as discontinued operations as of June 30, 2025 and excluded from the results of continuing operations reported below, unless otherwise stated. All amounts presented herein are consolidated or derived from consolidated amounts, and are rounded and represent approximations, accordingly.

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and YTD Continuing Operations Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2025 were $24.5 million and $73.0 million, down 9% and 10%, respectively, over the comparable fiscal 2024 periods. The decrease in consolidated revenues was mainly attributable to ongoing volatile macroeconomic conditions and weakness in the overall labor market. These and other factors, including high interest rates and unsettled trade policy, led to client caution in making capital investments and IT projects being put on hold contributing to a relatively subdued labor market which resulted in elongated hiring cycles. These challenges and, to a lesser extent, certain tasks being replaced by artificial intelligence ("AI"), contributed to fewer job orders and lower demand for GEE Group's services.

  • Professional contract staffing services revenues for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2025 were $21.3 million and $64.3 million, down 10% and 11%, respectively, compared with the same fiscal 2024 periods. These year-over-year declines were mainly due to a decrease in job orders and demand due to the above-mentioned conditions.

  • Direct hire placement revenues for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2025 were $3.2 million and $8.7 million, near breakeven compared with the same fiscal 2024 periods.

  • Gross profits and gross margins were $8.7 million and 35.4%, and $25.0 million and 34.2%, for the three and nine-months periods ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $9.2 million, and 34.1%, and $27.0 million, and 33.4%, respectively, for the comparable fiscal 2024 periods. The net increases in our gross margins are mainly attributable to the increase in the mix of direct hire placement revenues, which have 100% gross margin, relative to total revenue.

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were lower for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2025 at $9.0 million and $26.7 million, down 8% and 9%, respectively, compared with the same fiscal 2024 periods.

  • Losses from continuing operations for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2025 were $(0.4) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, and $(34.0) million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, as compared with losses from continuing operations of $(18.1) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, and $(20.5) million, or $(0.19) per diluted share for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2024. The net losses are primarily attributable to a continuation of the macroeconomic weakness and other factors as addressed above. The U.S. Staffing Industry, as a whole, has experienced declines in overall volume and financial performance. The net loss for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025 was lower relative to the comparable prior year and sequential quarters of fiscal 2025 due, in general, to operating cost reductions and other productivity improvement measures.

  • As a result of our Industrial Segment becoming a discontinued operation, the results of that segment have been reclassified to loss from discontinued operations in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. On June 2, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to sell certain operating assets of our Industrial Segment and recorded a net gain on sale of $133 thousand after related expenses during the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. Loss from discontinued operations, including the net gain recorded upon sale, was $(22) thousand and $(193) thousand for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2025, respectively, compared to losses of $(1.2) million and $(1.3) million, respectively, for the comparable fiscal 2024 periods.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) which improved for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2025, was $(25) thousand and $(918) thousand, respectively, as compared with $(329) thousand and $(1.0) million for the comparable fiscal 2024 periods. Reconciliations of net loss from continuing operations to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA are attached hereto.

  • Free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure), including cash flows from discontinued operations, for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 was negative $(1.9) million as compared with negative $(1.2) million for the comparable fiscal 2024 period. Reconciliations of cash flow from operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow are attached hereto.

  • As of June 30, 2025, cash balances were $18.6 million, borrowing availability under GEE Group's bank ABL credit facility was $6.6 million, which remains undrawn, and net working capital was $24.1 million. Our current ratio was 4.2, shareholders' equity was $50.4 million, and our long-term debt was zero.

  • Net book value per share and net tangible book value per share were $0.46 and $0.23, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.

  • On January 3, 2025, the Company acquired Hornet Staffing, Inc. Hornet provides staffing solutions to markets serving large scale, "blue chip" companies in the information technology, professional and customer service staffing verticals. The Company expects the Hornet acquisition to enhance its ability to compete more effectively and anticipate it helping to secure new business from Fortune 1000 and other large users of contingent and outsourced labor. Hornet's workforce solutions include significant expertise in working with managed service providers ("MSP") and vendor management systems ("VMS") utilizing a highly efficient offshore recruiting team to fill job orders.

GEE Group Inc. will hold an investor webcast/conference call on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 11a.m. EDT to review and discuss the fiscal 2025 third quarter and YTD results. The Company's prepared remarks will be posted on its website www.geegroup.com prior to the call.

Investor Conference Call/Webcast Information:

The investor conference call will be webcast, and you should pre-register in advance for the event to view and/or listen via the internet by clicking on the link below to join the conference call/webcast from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up. Questions can be submitted via email after the prepared remarks are delivered with management responding real time. A full replay of the investor conference call/webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

Audience Event Link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1730678&tp_key=e4fb7f9677

A confirmatory email will be sent to each registrant to acknowledge a successful registration.

Management Comments

Derek E. Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEE Group, commented, "The Company delivered a resilient quarter and continues to adjust its business plan including targeting new revenue generating opportunities, aggressively implementing "AI" tools to maximize efficiency and accelerating the reduction of recurring expenses in a challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment. The use of contingent labor and volume of full-time hires has lessened in fiscal 2024 and the first half of fiscal 2025, but appears to have stabilized somewhat as businesses are beginning to initiate new projects which presumably will lead to more job orders and full-time and contingent labor placements. We also believe that AI is fast becoming a disruptor in the staffing industry. Therefore, GEE Group has implemented and incorporated "AI" in its strategic plan internally to enhance its recruiting and sales efforts, and to provide its clients with the necessary human resources to implement and support their use of AI to create increased efficiency and profitability."

Mr. Dewan added, "Our demand environment for the remainder of 2025 is expected to be somewhat volatile but we anticipate that it will gradually improve and the Company plans to increase its market share irrespective of overall growth in the staffing industry with an aggressive AI assisted sales process, increased use of offshore recruiting to maximize fill rates more efficiently and provide clients with more value added services including human resources ("HR") consulting, information technology ("IT") statement of work ("SOW") project capability, resource process outsourcing ("RPO") and other higher-end service offerings. We are tightly managing costs and continually evaluating GEE's expenses and expect to further streamline our business and significantly reduce costs. The Company has a strong balance sheet with a current ratio of 4.2 and substantial liquidity resources, both in cash and borrowing capacity. GEE Group's dedicated, tenured employees and select new hires continue to provide outstanding customer service and remain committed to growing our business."

Additional Information to Consider in Conjunction with the Press Release

The aforementioned Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and YTD Highlights and Results should be read in conjunction with all of the financial and other information included in GEE Group's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any applicable recent Current Reports on Forms 8-K and 8-K/A, Registration Statements and Amendments on Forms S-1 and S-3, and Information Statements on Schedules 14A and 14C, filed with the SEC. The discussion of financial results in this press release, and the information presented herein, include the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Schedules are attached hereto which reconcile the related financial items prescribed by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or "U.S. GAAP") to the non-GAAP financial information. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for the comparable measures prescribed by GAAP as further discussed below in this press release. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures used in this press release with the Company's corresponding financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP below.

Financial information provided in this press release also may consist of or refer to estimates, projected or pro forma financial information and certain assumptions that are considered forward looking statements, are predictive in nature and depend on future events, and any such predicted or projected financial or other results may not be realized nor are they guarantees of future performance. See "Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor" below which incorporates "Risk Factors" which may possibly have a negative effect on the Company's business.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including adjusted net loss, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. Management and the Board of Directors use and refer to these non-GAAP financial measures internally as a supplement to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used for purposes of evaluating operating performance, financial planning purposes, establishing operational and budgetary goals, compensation plans, analysis of debt service capacity, capital expenditure planning and determining working capital needs. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are considered useful by investors.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss is defined as net loss adjusted for non-cash stock compensation expenses, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other non-recurring expenses, capital market-related expenses, and gains or losses on extinguishment of debt or sale of assets. Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted for the same items used to derive non-GAAP adjusted net loss. Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities, less capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow are not terms proscribed or defined by GAAP and, as a result, the Company's measure of them may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, nor as being superior to net loss reported in the consolidated statements of income, cash and cash flows reported in the consolidated statements of cash flows, or other measures of financial performance reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for their respective periods filed with the SEC, which should be read and referred to in order to obtain a comprehensive and thorough understanding of the Company's financial results. The reconciliations of net loss to non-GAAP adjusted net loss, net loss to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and cash flows from operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flows referred to in the highlights or elsewhere in this press release are provided in the following schedules that also form a part of this press release.

Reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations to
Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Month Periods Ended June 30,
(In thousands)

2025

2024

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(401

)

$

(18,105

)

Interest expense

112

113

Interest income

(140

)

(179

)

Income taxes

(115

)

(2,546

)

Depreciation

49

63

Amortization

225

720

Non-cash intangible assets impairment charges

-

5,209

Non-cash goodwill impairment charges

-

14,201

Non-GAAP EBITDA

(270

)

(524

)

Non-cash stock compensation

177

149

Severance agreements

17

33

Acquisition, integration & restructuring

51

13

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$

(25

)

$

(329

)

Reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations to
Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Nine Month Periods Ended June 30,
(In thousands)

2025

2024

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(34,041

)

$

(20,541

)

Interest expense

267

247

Interest income

(434

)

(548

)

Income taxes

9,671

(3,461

)

Depreciation

154

201

Amortization

655

2,159

Non-cash intangible assets impairment charges

-

5,209

Non-cash goodwill impairment charges

22,000

14,201

Non-GAAP EBITDA

(1,728

)

(2,533

)

Non-cash stock compensation

418

459

Severance agreements

17

333

Acquisition, integration & restructuring

368

708

Other losses (gains)

7

5

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$

(918

)

$

(1,028

)

Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by (used in) Operating
Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
Nine Month Periods Ended June 30,
(In thousands)

2025

2024

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(1,884

)

$

(1,117

)

Acquisition of property and equipment

(16

)

(58

)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$

(1,900

)

$

(1,175

)

GEE GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

NET REVENUES:

Contract staffing services

$

21,301

$

23,761

$

64,310

$

71,977

Direct hire placement services

3,222

3,287

8,733

8,797

NET REVENUES

24,523

27,048

73,043

80,774

Cost of contract services

15,842

17,819

48,076

53,816

GROSS PROFIT

8,681

9,229

24,967

26,958

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,951

9,753

26,695

29,491

Depreciation expense

49

63

154

201

Amortization of intangible assets

225

720

655

2,159

Intangible assets impairment charges

-

5,209

-

5,209

Goodwill impairment charge

-

14,201

22,000

14,201

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(544

)

(20,717

)

(24,537

)

(24,303

)

Interest expense

(112

)

(113

)

(267

)

(247

)

Interest income

140

179

434

548

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

(516

)

(20,651

)

(24,370

)

(24,002

)

Provision for income tax (expense) benefit attributable to continuing operations

115

2,546

(9,671

)

3,461

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(401

)

(18,105

)

(34,041

)

(20,541

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 3)

(22

)

(1,181

)

(193

)

(1,308

)

CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS

$

(423

)

$

(19,286

)

$

(34,234

)

$

(21,849

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED

109,413

108,772

109,413

109,150

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

From continuing operations

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.31

)

$

(0.19

)

From discontinued operations

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.01

)

Consolidated net loss per share

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.31

)

$

(0.20

)

GEE GROUP INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)

June 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash

$

18,622

$

20,735

Accounts receivable, less allowances ($117 and $144, respectively)

11,752

12,751

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,304

762

Current assets of discontinued operations

-

1,153

Total current assets

31,678

35,401

Property and equipment, net

401

546

Goodwill

24,762

46,008

Intangible assets, net

822

834

Deferred tax assets, net

-

9,495

Right-of-use assets

2,759

3,115

Other long-term assets

142

295

Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

-

208

TOTAL ASSETS

$

60,564

$

95,902

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

$

1,426

$

1,960

Accrued compensation

3,992

5,026

Current operating lease liabilities

1,050

1,090

Current portion of notes payable

196

-

Other current liabilities

902

899

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

347

Total current liabilities

7,566

9,322

Deferred taxes, net

329

-

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

2,048

2,254

Notes payable

196

-

Other long-term liabilities

30

82

Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations

-

33

Total liabilities

10,169

11,691

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, no par value; authorized - 200,000 shares; 114,900 shares issued

and 109,413 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024

113,547

113,129

Accumulated deficit

(59,966

)

(25,732

)

Treasury stock; at cost - 5,487 shares at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024

(3,186

)

(3,186

)

Total shareholders' equity

50,395

84,211

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

60,564

$

95,902

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company provides professional staffing services and solutions in information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Omni-One, and Paladin Consulting. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). The Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now®, SNI Technology®, Legal Now®, SNI Financial®, Staffing Now®, SNI Energy®, and SNI Certes. On January 3, 2025, the Company acquired Hornet Staffing, Inc., which is now part of its professional contract services offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to possible future events and/or the Company's future results (including results of business operations, certain projections, future financial condition, pro forma financial information, and business trends and prospects) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. The statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, anticipated cash flow generation and expected shareholder benefits. Such forward-looking statements often contain, or are prefaced by, words such as "will", "may," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "pro forma", "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," "intends," "suggests," "appears," "seeks," or variations of such words or similar words and expressions of future tense. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and, consequently, as a result of a number of factors, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The international pandemic, the "Novel Coronavirus" ("COVID-19"), negatively impacted and disrupted the Company's business operations and had a significant negative impact on the global economy and employment in general, resulting in, among other things, a lack of demand for the Company's services. This was exacerbated by government and client directed "quarantines", "remote working", "shut-downs" and "social distancing". Some of these outcomes or by-products of the pandemic have persisted in one form or another since and there is no assurance that conditions will ever fully return to their former pre-pandemic status quo. These and certain other factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the loss, default or bankruptcy of one or more customers; (ii) changes in general, regional, national or international economic conditions; (iii) an act of war or terrorism, industrial accidents, or cyber security breach that disrupts business; (iv) changes in the law and regulations; (v) the effect of liabilities and other claims asserted against the Company including the failure to repay indebtedness or comply with lender covenants including the lack of liquidity to support business operations and the inability to refinance debt, failure to obtain necessary financing or the inability to access the capital markets and/or obtain alternative sources of capital; (vi) changes in the size and nature of the Company's competition; (vii) the loss of one or more key executives; (viii) increased credit risk from customers; (ix) the Company's failure to grow internally or by acquisition or the failure to successfully integrate acquisitions; (x) the Company's failure to improve operating margins and realize cost efficiencies and economies of scale; (xi) the Company's failure to attract, hire and retain quality recruiters, account managers and salesmen; (xii) the Company's failure to recruit qualified candidates to place at customers for contract or full-time hire; (xiii) the adverse impact of geopolitical events, government mandates, natural disasters or health crises, force majeure occurrences, future global pandemics such as COVID-19 or other harmful viral or non-viral rapidly spreading diseases and such other factors as set forth under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) and does not intend to publicly update, revise, or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

GEE Group Inc.
Kim Thorpe
630.954.0400
invest@geegroup.com

SOURCE: GEE Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gee-group-announces-results-for-the-fiscal-2025-third-quarter-an-1060438

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.