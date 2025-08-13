Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 22:50 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NANBPWC, Inc.: Dr. Terri O'Neal Ford Re-Elected National President of The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc.

At 85th National Convention in Columbus, Ohio, Organization Celebrates 90 Years of Visionary Leadership

COLUMBUS, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC, Inc.) proudly announces the re-election of Dr. Terri O'Neal Ford of Dallas, Texas, as National President during its 85th National Convention. The event also marked the organization's 90th Anniversary, celebrated under the theme:
"Celebrating 90 Years of Visionary Leadership: Moving Forward, Breaking Barriers, Driving Change!"

Dr. Ford, originally elected as the 25th National President in 2023, will continue with her national theme:
"Moving Forward With A Purpose: Exceeding the Vision, Breaking Barriers, Empowering Change."

During her State of the Association address, Dr. Ford affirmed,
"This Association is just as needed now in 2025 as it was in 1935. Ninety years later, the world has changed-but the need for NANBPWC, Inc. has only grown. What our Founders began in 1935 remains essential in 2025."

Founded by seven visionary Black women during the Great Depression, NANBPWC, Inc. has spent nine decades advancing economic empowerment, professional development, and community service across generations of Black women leaders. The Association remains committed to supporting Black women in business and the professions, bridging youth into the workforce, improving quality of life, and fostering fellowship.

Under Dr. Ford's leadership, the Association has prioritized financial sustainability, launched national forums, strengthened digital engagement, and expanded programming through its L.E.T.S. model-Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Technology, and Service.

Dr. Ford is a seasoned higher education and compliance professional. She currently serves as Assistant to the President at Tarrant County College - Northeast Campus. A lifelong learner and mentor, she holds a Ph.D. in Family Studies from Texas Woman's University and has presented nationally on aging in African American communities.

For more information on NANBPWC, Inc. or to get involved, visit www.nanbpwc.org.

Media Contact:
Tracy Scott
National Office - NANBPWC, Inc.
Email: officemanager@nanbpwc.org
Phone: (202) 483-4206
Web: www.nanbpwc.org

SOURCE: NANBPWC, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dr.-terri-oneal-ford-re-elected-national-president-of-the-nation-1060529

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
