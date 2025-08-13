Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
13.08.2025 23:02 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caprae Capital Welcomes Acquisition Entrepreneur Jeff Blacklock to Deal Leadership Bench Amid Growing Global Momentum

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Caprae Capital is thrilled to announce that Jeff Blacklock, P.Eng, MBA, has joined its Deal Leadership Bench. A seasoned operator and searchfund entrepreneur, Jeff brings deep technical and transaction experience that aligns with Caprae's mission to support acquisition entrepreneurs around the world.

Jeff's journey spans engineering, private equity-backed rollups, and a successful traditional search. As the founder of Legado Capital, he acquired and scaled a leading EdTech company in Ottawa which is now part of ValSoft Corporation. He previously helped grow and exit a robotics startup as VP of Engineering and Operations Manager, and has advised ventures in clean energy, construction tech, and beyond. Jeff currently serves as President of an infrastructure maintenance and compliance company, leading a rollup strategy across Western Canada.

"Jeff is a prime example of the kind of operator we built Caprae for. He is hands-on, technically sharp, and battle tested," said Kevin Hong, founder of Caprae Capital. "He's not just a strategist; he's someone who has been in the weeds, closed real deals, and led companies through the post close grind. That perspective is invaluable to our entreprenuers."

Global Expansion, Local Wisdom

As Caprae continues to evolve into the leading operator-first platform for acquisition entrepreneurs, it is also becoming increasingly global. Over the past few months, more searchers from outside the United States - Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and beyond have joined the Caprae ecosystem, drawn to its practical support, operator DNA, and access to high-quality deal infrastructure.

"We're seeing a wave of international talent entering the ETA space and many of them are looking for more than just capital," said Hong. "They want tactical support, operator mentorship, and real partnership. That is what Caprae offers."

The addition of Jeff further strengthens Caprae's ability to serve global searchers and acquisition entrepreneurs, especially those looking to scale in unique markets or industries that demand both technical rigor and local nuance.

Building What We Wish Existed

Caprae's Deal Leadership Bench is a handpicked group of experienced acquirers, operators, and advisors who provide real time support to searchers navigating diligence, financing, and post close growth. Jeff's experience across engineering, private equity, and entrepreneurship makes him a powerful new addition.

"We're building the M and A firm we wish existed when we were searching," said Hong. "Adding Jeff is another step toward making that vision real, not just for United States customer base, but for entrepreneurial buyers around the world."

About Caprae Capital

Caprae Capital is a next generation M&A platform redefining how acquisition entrepreneurs buy and build great companies. Through its Search as a Service model, proprietary CLOVER platform, and curated bench of expert advisors, Caprae provides the hands on support entrepreneurs need without the bloat, friction, or red tape of traditional M&A. Founder-led, operator-driven, and globally expanding, Caprae is where the next generation of dealmakers come to win.

Contact Information

Riya Kaul
Director
riya@capraecapital.com
480-518-2592

SOURCE: Caprae Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caprae-capital-welcomes-acquisition-entrepreneur-jeff-blacklock-1060539

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
