Authorium Ranks No. 882 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List

Company achieves 482% Three-Year Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Authorium, the cloud-based technology platform for government administrative operations, announces its ranking of #882 on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, moving up over 200 spots from #1093 in 2024. This recognition highlights Authorium's rapid growth and success in delivering innovative technology solutions to government agencies.

"Authorium is honored to be recognized among America's fastest-growing companies," said Kamran Saddique, Co-CEO of Authorium. "Our team is dedicated to enabling the public sector to modernize operational and administrative processes through our no-code platform and this achievement is a reflection of that commitment."

Authorium replaces the patchwork of spreadsheets, emails, and legacy systems that slow down government operations, consolidating everything from procurement to grant management into a single, AI-powered platform that government teams can configure themselves. Agencies rely on Authorium to support critical administrative workflows including contract lifecycle management, HR processes, and legislative and policy analysis functions.

"Moving into the top 1,000 represents more than just growth numbers for us-it validates that government agencies are embracing modern solutions," said Jay Nath, Co-CEO of Authorium. "When we see procurement processes that used to take months now completed in weeks, that's the real measure of our success."

The company's success is rooted in its deep institutional knowledge and real-world government experience, which are unparalleled in the industry; 60% of Authorium's employees have worked in government themselves. Authorium is trusted by government agencies across the United States - from local entities to executive departments to the U.S. Air Force - enabling teams to increase efficiency, ensure compliance, and improve service delivery to the public.

Authorium was chosen by the California Department of Finance to implement a GenAI-enabled solution to efficiently and accurately develop legislative bill analyses. The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs partners with Authorium to streamline travel expenditures and improve distribution of resources to better serve their state's veterans and their families.

Authorium's platform is hosted on AWS GovCloud, is HIPAA compliant, holds SOC-2 Type II certification and GovRAMP Moderate Authorization, and uses NIST 800-53 based security controls.

About Authorium

Authorium is a no-code, cloud-based platform exclusively for government administrative operations. Government teams rely on us to support budget and grant administration, contract lifecycle management, HR processes, procurement, and legislative analysis. As a public benefit corporation, we serve the government workers that serve their communities, including Washington Technology Solutions, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Florida Department of Children and Families. Learn more at authorium.com.

