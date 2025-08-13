Summary: Shaddix Plastic Surgery marks its 10-year anniversary, recognizing a decade of patient-focused care and professional excellence, alongside its collaboration with sister company Grace + Grey Med Spa.

Pensacola, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Shaddix Plastic Surgery has recently announced the celebration of its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of service to patients in Pensacola and the surrounding Gulf Coast region. Founded in 2014, the practice has established itself as a trusted provider of surgical procedures ranging from aesthetic enhancements to reconstructive surgeries.

The 10-year milestone represents the practice's sustained presence in the community and its dedication to upholding consistent standards of care. Over the past decade, Shaddix Plastic Surgery has emphasized clear communication, rigorous safety protocols, and responsiveness to changing patient needs. Under the leadership of board-certified Dr. Kyle Shaddix, the surgical team approaches each procedure with precision, a focus on safety, and attention tailored to the individual patient.

The anniversary also recognizes the contributions of Grace + Grey Med Spa, the practice's sister company, which offers non-surgical aesthetic treatments in a professional, welcoming environment. Working in close alignment, the two companies share a unified mission of helping patients feel confident while ensuring a high standard of care at every stage of the aesthetic journey.

Marking this milestone, Shaddix Plastic Surgery is using the occasion to acknowledge the dedication of its staff and the trust of its patients. The company attributes its longevity to a committed team and to the loyalty of the community it serves. While the anniversary is a moment to reflect on the past, it also reinforces the company's pledge to maintain the core values that have shaped its operations from the beginning-integrity, patient-centered care, and operational excellence.

The practice views its 10th anniversary as an affirmation of its role as a stable, trusted presence in the local healthcare landscape. Shaddix Plastic Surgery will continue engaging with the community while maintaining the consistent quality and professionalism that have been central to its reputation over the past decade.

About Shaddix Plastic Surgery

Shaddix Plastic Surgery is a Pensacola, Florida-based medical practice specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including body and facial surgery. The practice also provides non-surgical aesthetic treatments-such as injectables, skin rejuvenation, and laser therapies-through its sister company, Grace + Grey Med Spa. Founded in 2014, Shaddix Plastic Surgery is recognized for its commitment to patient safety, individualized care, and maintaining high professional standards for the Pensacola community.

