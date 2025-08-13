A Major Update Adds Catalog Sync, Advanced Reward Chains, Advanced Subscriptions, and Buy Button integration to the Leading D2C Monetization Solution for Mobile Games

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces significant updates to its leading Web Shop solution for mobile games, a modular solution that enables mobile developers to quickly generate direct-to-consumer stores in minutes or build fully customized storefronts with advanced features.

As developers face rising user acquisition costs and development expenses, varying regulations across regions, and high in-app fees, Xsolla Web Shop offers a strategic edge: a frictionless way to convert players into paying customers, retain them longer, expand monetization beyond the platforms, and operate LiveOps with more automation and reduced overhead.

Key benefits of the easy plug-in new features in Xsolla Web Shop include:

Automated and simplified operations. Cut operational overhead by up to 50% using real-time catalog sync, dynamic bundles, and streamlined JSON import.

Cut operational overhead by up to 50% using real-time catalog sync, dynamic bundles, and streamlined JSON import. Higher retention and lifetime value. Boost player retention by 15%+ and ARPPU by 20%+ with features designed to keep users coming back: Adaptive Offer Chains that evolve with each purchase to enhance satisfaction and increase spending. Subscriptions that deliver recurring benefits and long-term value. Discord Bot that brings commerce capabilities directly into Discord servers to mirror the Web Shop experience through messages and server channels. Gamified Social Quests reward players for visiting a Discord server, viewing a YouTube video, and sharing events. Increased conversions: See over 30% conversion increase with upgraded browser-based PWA push notifications that re-engage players with event alerts, timed offers, and personal messages, right in their browser.

Boost player retention by 15%+ and ARPPU by 20%+ with features designed to keep users coming back: Higher margins with Buy Button*. Earn up to 25% higher margins on U.S. iOS transactions by letting players pay directly from their game via a browser using a seamless, one-tap checkout.

Earn up to 25% higher margins on U.S. iOS transactions by letting players pay directly from their game via a browser using a seamless, one-tap checkout. Optimized ROI with the widest coverage of MMPs (mobile measurement partners) . Seamless integration to Appsflyer, Adjust (available now), and Singular (coming soon), enabling better attribution, campaign optimization, and performance tracking.

. Seamless integration to Appsflyer, Adjust (available now), and Singular (coming soon), enabling better attribution, campaign optimization, and performance tracking. Faster time-to-market. Decrease your time-to-market by 50% with a no-code, fully custom Web Shop built from custom blocks, widgets, and modules with the flexibility of Headless Storefront SDK.

For a complete list of new features and improvements, check out our Release Notes.

"With the new updates to Web Shop, we're giving developers a powerful extension of their in-game monetization," said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. "It's designed to perform, built for LiveOps, and aligned with the latest market dynamics. It's not just about long-term revenue, it's about operating smarter and maximizing the player relationship."

With over 600 Web Shops launched globally, Xsolla's partners have collectively demonstrated their effectiveness at scaling direct sales and creating lasting revenue streams outside traditional app store ecosystems. The new updates to Xsolla Web Shop provide studios with an even quicker and more seamless way to earn more substantial and long-term revenue, while retaining a larger share of every dollar that comes in.

With this release, Xsolla positions the Web Shop and the recently launched Buy Button for Mobile Games as a revenue stream and a foundational component of every mobile game's LiveOps and D2C strategy.

To learn more or launch your Web Shop, visit www.xsolla.com/web-shop or talk to an expert.

For a complete list of enhancements and developer tools, visit: xsolla.pro/rws25nextlevelwebshop

*April 30, 2025 U.S. District Court ruling

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

