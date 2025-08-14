Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 00:02 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OTC Markets Group - Material Event Disclosure Santana Equestrian Private Financial Inc.

"SEQP and Tropical Storm Libations Set to Merge, Expanding into Premium Blue Agave Cultivation and RTD Beverage Market"

LOXAHATCHEE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 /

Item 1. Description of the Material Event

On 08/12/2025, Santana Equestrian Private Financial Inc. ("SEQP" or the "Company") announced that Tropical Storm Libations ("TSL"), a Florida-based producer of wine-based ready-to-drink ("RTD") cocktails, has acquired 25 acres of farmland in Canal Point, Florida for the cultivation of premium blue agave and other botanicals used in its product line.

TSL is in the final stages of a strategic merger with SEQP, which will combine TSL's consumer brand, farming, and manufacturing capabilities with SEQP's infrastructure in organic waste processing and capital markets.

Item 2. Florida Certified Winery Status in Progress

TSL has begun the process of becoming a Florida Certified Winery under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Once certified, TSL will be authorized to sell and sample its wine-based RTD cocktails at events throughout Florida without additional local beverage licenses, subject only to vendor approval by event organizers.

Item 3. Sustainability & ESG Integration

Following the planned merger, the combined operations will implement a closed-loop farming and production model utilizing SEQP's Emaculate Waste Division. This process converts mature mulch and agricultural equestrian waste into organic fertilizer optimized for agave and citrus-adjacent crops grown in Canal Point, aligning with the Company's ESG-focused investment strategy.

Item 4. Key Transaction Highlights

  • 25-acre agave farm acquired by Tropical Storm Libations in Canal Point, Florida

  • Planned merger with SEQP to integrate beverage, farming, and ESG-focused infrastructure

  • Organic fertilizer program using SEQP's mulch and waste processing equipment

  • Florida Certified Winery status in progress, enabling statewide direct-to-consumer RTD sales

  • Expansion of wine-based cocktail distribution through Florida 2-COP licensed venues

Item 5. Asset Overview & Merger Impact

  • Tropical Storm Libations' current assets include:

  • Winemaking machinery and stainless-steel fermentation vats valued at over $500,000

  • 11 proprietary cocktail formulations (intellectual property valued at approximately $45,000)

  • Fully licensed operations: Federal Winery License, Florida Wholesale Wine Distributor License, and Florida On-Premise Retail License

  • Inventory of approximately 31,250 bottles of finished product with an estimated retail value of $900,000

Upon completion of the merger, SEQP expects to add approximately $2 million in tangible and intangible assets to its balance sheet.

Item 6. Management Commentary

Bob Reyers, CEO of Tropical Storm Libations:
"This acquisition and merger strategy is about more than vertical integration - it's about vertical regeneration. We're producing premium beverages, restoring soil, reducing waste, and connecting directly with consumers across Florida."

Paulo Santana, CEO of SEQP:
"Aligning with TSL's innovative consumer brand and agricultural expertise allows SEQP to strengthen its ESG-linked revenue streams while building long-term, asset-backed shareholder value."

Item 7. Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to agricultural development, product expansion, and corporate strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory changes, market conditions, operational challenges, and other factors. SEQP undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information
Paulo Santana
CEO
santanaprivatefinacial@gmail.com
(561) 308- 8206
Websites: www.bioactivium.com

SOURCE: Santana Equestrian Private Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/otc-markets-group-material-event-disclosure-santana-equestrian-private-financial-inc.-o-1060579

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.