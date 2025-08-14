OTC Markets Group - Material Event Disclosure Santana Equestrian Private Financial Inc.

"SEQP and Tropical Storm Libations Set to Merge, Expanding into Premium Blue Agave Cultivation and RTD Beverage Market"

Item 1. Description of the Material Event

On 08/12/2025, Santana Equestrian Private Financial Inc. ("SEQP" or the "Company") announced that Tropical Storm Libations ("TSL"), a Florida-based producer of wine-based ready-to-drink ("RTD") cocktails, has acquired 25 acres of farmland in Canal Point, Florida for the cultivation of premium blue agave and other botanicals used in its product line.

TSL is in the final stages of a strategic merger with SEQP, which will combine TSL's consumer brand, farming, and manufacturing capabilities with SEQP's infrastructure in organic waste processing and capital markets.

Item 2. Florida Certified Winery Status in Progress

TSL has begun the process of becoming a Florida Certified Winery under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Once certified, TSL will be authorized to sell and sample its wine-based RTD cocktails at events throughout Florida without additional local beverage licenses, subject only to vendor approval by event organizers.

Item 3. Sustainability & ESG Integration

Following the planned merger, the combined operations will implement a closed-loop farming and production model utilizing SEQP's Emaculate Waste Division. This process converts mature mulch and agricultural equestrian waste into organic fertilizer optimized for agave and citrus-adjacent crops grown in Canal Point, aligning with the Company's ESG-focused investment strategy.

Item 4. Key Transaction Highlights

25-acre agave farm acquired by Tropical Storm Libations in Canal Point, Florida

Planned merger with SEQP to integrate beverage, farming, and ESG-focused infrastructure

Organic fertilizer program using SEQP's mulch and waste processing equipment

Florida Certified Winery status in progress, enabling statewide direct-to-consumer RTD sales

Expansion of wine-based cocktail distribution through Florida 2-COP licensed venues

Item 5. Asset Overview & Merger Impact

Tropical Storm Libations' current assets include:

Winemaking machinery and stainless-steel fermentation vats valued at over $500,000

11 proprietary cocktail formulations (intellectual property valued at approximately $45,000)

Fully licensed operations: Federal Winery License, Florida Wholesale Wine Distributor License, and Florida On-Premise Retail License

Inventory of approximately 31,250 bottles of finished product with an estimated retail value of $900,000

Upon completion of the merger, SEQP expects to add approximately $2 million in tangible and intangible assets to its balance sheet.

Item 6. Management Commentary

Bob Reyers, CEO of Tropical Storm Libations:

"This acquisition and merger strategy is about more than vertical integration - it's about vertical regeneration. We're producing premium beverages, restoring soil, reducing waste, and connecting directly with consumers across Florida."

Paulo Santana, CEO of SEQP:

"Aligning with TSL's innovative consumer brand and agricultural expertise allows SEQP to strengthen its ESG-linked revenue streams while building long-term, asset-backed shareholder value."

Item 7. Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to agricultural development, product expansion, and corporate strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory changes, market conditions, operational challenges, and other factors. SEQP undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

