Good Driver Mutuality: Why Does Getting Your Car Repaired Take So Long?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Imagine you get into an accident, report your accident quickly, and then… reality strikes. Weeks go by while your car sits somewhere, untouched. According to CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., the average repair cycle across the U.S. - from damage confirmation to vehicle pickup after repairs - now takes nearly 30 days. And if the damage is severe, it could take much longer.

This isn't just about repair technicians dragging their feet. The post-pandemic repair industry still suffers from parts delays due to supply chain disruption and repair technician shortages, which lead to lengthy repair times. Most drivers don't see the entire process - they just know their car's not ready and feel like no one's keeping them informed.

That's where Good Driver Mutuality (GDM) comes in.

GDM is not insurance. Instead, it's a mutual aid platform built on a network of responsible drivers who share repair costs. But GDM is more than that - it strives to improve workflows, processes, and customer experiences through transparent updates and timely repair management while leveraging industry-leading partnerships.

Streamlining the Reporting and Assessment Process

The first hurdle? Reporting the incident itself. Insurers ask you to repeat the same info multiple times to multiple people, and wait while they "review" things. Delays from incomplete reports or missing info often stall everything before it even starts.

GDM's app simplifies this: members can report an incident directly in the app and upload photos and documents. Members will be contacted by a Mutuality Advisor (MA) within one business day. Our MAs are skilled in all facets of eligible event handling and fulfill multiple roles at GDM, allowing members just one point of contact who can be reached by phone, email, or text. In addition, our entire team is available to assist as needed. In many cases, the MA has the ability to identify repair vs total loss from the photos the member submitted through the GDM app, allowing for expedited processing.

More Shops. Faster Results.

A common question from our members is: "When can I get my car into a shop?" Availability of collision repair shops can vary based upon geographic location, workload, and repair technician staffing. The industry average to get a car into a shop is three weeks. GDM counters that with a network of 5,000+ vetted shops through our partnerships with the industry leading repair management companies Innovation Group, ServiceUp and CrashBay. These repair partners provide lifetime warranties on workmanship. Most members have access to at least one partner shop within 20 miles of their location. Most GDM partner shops are able to start repairs within one week. Mutuality Advisors are able to get the repair process started quickly and keep you updated along the way. You never have to wonder what is happening with your car.

Smarter Parts Sourcing

Parts are one of the top reasons for repair delays - Parts can be on backorder, unavailable, or the incorrect part is ordered.

GDM addresses this with Solera's AudaVIN product, which identifies exact parts needed based on decoding your car's VIN. That means fewer wrong orders and less back-and-forth. And through our partnership with LKQ Corporation, GDM prioritizes high-quality certified aftermarket parts for non-safety components. These parts are often more readily available and come with a lifetime parts guarantee.

Know What's Happening. Every Step of the Way.

The moment your car goes into the shop, the uncertainty kicks in. Shops uncover new problems. Timelines shift. And drivers are left waiting in the dark.

GDM changes that with proactive communication and transparency.

Mutuality Advisors and our repair partners provide at least weekly updates via phone, text, and email. If something changes, you'll know what, why, and how it affects the repair schedule.

Coming soon: [Repair Progress Tracker] in the GDM App. You'll be able to see exactly where your repair stands - damage confirmed, parts ordered, repair started, completion ETA - and the ability to message your MA directly with questions.

Insurance can keep good drivers waiting. GDM rewards responsibility - with faster repairs, better communication, and a smarter system that provides a top-tier customer experience.

Good Driver Mutuality (GDM) is an innovative non-insurance alternative to collision and comprehensive insurance, fostering a strong network of responsible drivers who share automotive repair costs. By leveraging AI-powered technology and rewarding safe driving habits, GDM helps reduce accidents and lower costs for its members, ultimately enhancing road safety. To learn more, visit gooddriver.ai.

