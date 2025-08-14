Illinois Review Board Approves Hillsboro Health Certificate of Need Application

Hospital Construction Project Will Provide Infrastructure Modernization

HILLSBORO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board officially approved Hillsboro Health's Certificate of Need application for a construction project at its main hospital campus. This critical infrastructure upgrade is designed to modernize facilities, expand outpatient surgery services and ensure continued access to high-quality care for the Hillsboro community and surrounding areas.

Hillsboro Health Construction Project

Hillsboro Health Patient Drop-Off Area

The proposed building project includes three major components:

Central Utility Plant Upgrade: Replacement of aging mechanical systems to improve energy efficiency and reliability and support future growth. Surgical Services Expansion: Construction of an 11,000-square-foot addition to house two new operating rooms, a procedure room, post-surgery recovery suites and a modern central sterilization area. Enhanced Patient Experience: Renovation of the hospital's front lobby and construction of a new entrance canopy to improve accessibility and the overall patient and visitor experience.

Much of the hospital's current infrastructure dates to its original construction in 1975. This project will replace outdated mechanical equipment and surgical spaces with modern, efficient and patient-centered designs that reflect today's standards of health care delivery.

"This project represents a significant investment in the future of health care in our area," says Hillsboro Health President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Alexander. "Upgrading our infrastructure and expanding outpatient surgery capabilities ensures patients have access to high-quality health care without having to travel long distances. This growth will also enable us to continue to serve our community for generations to come."

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, with completion targeted for late 2027.

Hillsboro Health, formerly called Hillsboro Area Hospital, is a local, independent health care organization comprised of a 25-bed, not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital that provides inpatient, outpatient and emergency services. Hillsboro Health also offers primary and specialty care, therapy services, assisted living facilities and a fitness and aquatics center.

