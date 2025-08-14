Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 02:02 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Illinois Review Board Approves Hillsboro Health Certificate of Need Application

Hospital Construction Project Will Provide Infrastructure Modernization

HILLSBORO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board officially approved Hillsboro Health's Certificate of Need application for a construction project at its main hospital campus. This critical infrastructure upgrade is designed to modernize facilities, expand outpatient surgery services and ensure continued access to high-quality care for the Hillsboro community and surrounding areas.

Hillsboro Health Construction Project

Hillsboro Health Construction Project
Hillsboro Health Patient Drop-Off Area

The proposed building project includes three major components:

  1. Central Utility Plant Upgrade: Replacement of aging mechanical systems to improve energy efficiency and reliability and support future growth.

  2. Surgical Services Expansion: Construction of an 11,000-square-foot addition to house two new operating rooms, a procedure room, post-surgery recovery suites and a modern central sterilization area.

  3. Enhanced Patient Experience: Renovation of the hospital's front lobby and construction of a new entrance canopy to improve accessibility and the overall patient and visitor experience.

Much of the hospital's current infrastructure dates to its original construction in 1975. This project will replace outdated mechanical equipment and surgical spaces with modern, efficient and patient-centered designs that reflect today's standards of health care delivery.

"This project represents a significant investment in the future of health care in our area," says Hillsboro Health President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Alexander. "Upgrading our infrastructure and expanding outpatient surgery capabilities ensures patients have access to high-quality health care without having to travel long distances. This growth will also enable us to continue to serve our community for generations to come."

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026, with completion targeted for late 2027.

Hillsboro Health, formerly called Hillsboro Area Hospital, is a local, independent health care organization comprised of a 25-bed, not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital that provides inpatient, outpatient and emergency services. Hillsboro Health also offers primary and specialty care, therapy services, assisted living facilities and a fitness and aquatics center.

Contact Information

Claire Eskew
Director of Marketing and Community Services
ceskew@hhealth.us
2175324320

.

SOURCE: Hillsboro Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/illinois-review-board-approves-hillsboro-health-certificate-of-need-a-1060949

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.