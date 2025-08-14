Switzerland's fastest-growing crypto bank strengthens Hong Kong presence as regulatory framework reaches new maturity

AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA Bank"), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, has appointed Michael Benz as Head of AMINA Hong Kong and the wider APAC region. Benz brings over three decades of senior leadership to AMINA Hong Kong, including Global Head of Private Banking at Standard Chartered, CEO of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Asia, and Head of Product Services at UBS Wealth Management APAC. The appointment, following AMINA's record 2024 performance, positions AMINA to capitalise on Hong Kong's evolving regulatory framework and accelerating institutional adoption across the region. Michael will report directly to CEO Franz Bergmueller.

Of the appointment, Franz Bergmueller, CEO of AMINA Bank, said: "Michael's expertise in both traditional finance and crypto makes him the ideal leader to continue our expansion across Asia. His exceptional network and deep understanding of client needs will allow us to continue evolving our crypto products and capabilities. Michael's leadership ensures that we can deliver the comprehensive, regulated crypto services that our sophisticated clients demand in the region."

The appointment follows a record-breaking 2024 for AMINA Bank, which achieved 69% revenue growth to reach $40.4 million, making it Switzerland's fastest-growing crypto bank.

Hong Kong's regulatory environment has reached new levels of maturity with the Securities and Futures Commission's ASPIRe roadmap rollout, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's stablecoin licensing framework that became effective August 1, and the government's Digital Asset Policy 2.0 initiative, creating unprecedented opportunities for institutional-grade crypto banking services.

With a proven track record serving private, corporate, and institutional clients across Asia, Michael combines deep market knowledge and a steadfast commitment to client needs. His expertise positions him to help AMINA capitalise on Hong Kong's emergence as a global crypto hub, while delivering the trusted partnership that clients require when embracing crypto innovation.

"My two decades in Asia have shown me that Hong Kong uniquely prioritises practical business adoption in a regulated environment, and crypto technology is no exception," said Michael. "This creates an extraordinary opportunity for institutions, corporates, and professional investors exploring this new asset class. What drew me to AMINA is their distinctive approach, combining regulatory excellence and rigor with Hong Kong market access to deliver crypto solutions that clients can trust. I look forward to contributing to AMINA's journey as we shape the future of financial services in Hong Kong and beyond."

With Michael onboard, AMINA is poised to accelerate the expansion of its comprehensive crypto banking services while upholding strong regulatory oversight across all markets. Enhanced technology platforms launching in H2 2025, combined with new strategic partnerships in Hong Kong, will further strengthen AMINA's position as the essential infrastructure for institutional crypto adoption.

