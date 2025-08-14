Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 03:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Felicity Expands Global Footprint with Singapore Office

Invests $1 Million To Build A Strategic Team Globally To Accelerate Growth

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Felicity, an AI enabled game-tech company known globally for publishing high performing gaming titles, recently announced its expansion to Singapore with Felicity Labs Pte. Ltd. The company will focus on upcoming acquisitions and operations in the region with an aim to target 2X growth by March 2026.

Felicity Logo (PRNewsfoto/Felicity)

With the Singapore entity established as its new Southeast Asia (SEA) headquarters, Felicity is poised to double its scale in the region through expanded studio partnerships and targeted growth initiatives. The new entity will play a pivotal role in increasing the regional user base to over 2 million, with a strategic focus on high-growth markets such as Vietnam and Thailand.

This regional structure strengthens Felicity's access to one of the world's fastest-growing game development ecosystems, enabling deeper collaboration with developers and creators, having already established a strong gamer base in the US. The new move also positions the company to better serve a rapidly diversifying user base, supporting its broader goal of achieving 2x global growth.

Felicity will also invest $1 million over the next 12-18 months towards building a robust leadership team, expanding its talent pool, and deepening market penetration across APAC. With presence in India, Türkiye, and now Singapore, the company aims to further acquire IP's, expand talent and player base in new geographies with senior strategic leads focused on product innovation and cross-border partnerships, as well as the formation of a regional developer network.

Felicity has successfully raised a total of $3.7 million across two funding rounds, marking a strong start to its global journey. The company secured $700K in its pre-seed round and recently closed a $3M seed round led by 3one4 Capital, MIXI Global, and T-Accelerate Capital.

Says Anurag Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Felicity, "APAC is home to 1.5 billion gamers and a $70B market becoming one of the fastest growing regions globally and we see this as a pivotal opportunity to build the future of gaming in the region. This expansion with Singapore, will strengthen our ability to engage with local talent, partners, and communities in a region that has immense potential and is at the forefront of gaming innovation."

felicitygames.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749594/Felicity_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/felicity-expands-global-footprint-with-singapore-office-302528779.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.