14.08.2025 04:06 Uhr
CCTV+: Deqing Steps Into the Global Travel Spotlight

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 8 to 10, 2025, the "China Up Close Series: Zhejiang Tour" brought a contingent of nearly 70 journalists and editors from South Korea, Spain, Bulgaria, and Iceland to Deqing, a county in Zhejiang province. Alongside CGTN (China Global Television Network), they trained their lenses and notebooks on the region, seeking to capture its landscapes, history and cultural rhythms for audiences abroad.

The Naked Castle Resort - a hilltop property that has become one of Deqing's signature attractions - fuses eco-tourism with leisure and recreation. Perched amid forested slopes, it offered the visitors a glimpse of the county's slower mountain pace and the ways in which its natural setting is being enlisted to support sustainable development.


At the AI Virtual Film Studio, run by Zhejiang-based Versatile Media, the group screened promotional films and was introduced to virtual production techniques. The centerpiece was the studio's "super screen system," a 270-degree curved LED wall stretching 50 meters (164 feet) across. As cinematic vistas unfurled, several stepped into the scene themselves, momentarily part of a big-budget production.


The program also led the delegation to Meet the Earth's Core - a café built inside a cave - as well as the OSM Pearl Museum, Xiazhu Lake National Wetland Park, Xinshi Ancient Town and Mocun Resort. Each stop added another layer to the portrait of a county balancing heritage with a modern creative edge.

