HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal was issued at 7:50am, the opening of Food Expo, and the concurrent Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Home Delights Expo, will be postponed. The opening ceremony originally scheduled for 10:30am, is cancelled. The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine will be accessible via livestream.The organiser will make appropriate arrangements to ensure the safety of those already at the venue and will closely monitor the weather conditions. The organiser will open the Food Expo, Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Home Delights Expo two hours after the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is cancelled.HKTDC Food Expo PRO foodexpopro.hktdc.comHKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair hkteafair.hktdc.comHKTDC Food Expo hkfoodexpo.hktdc.comHKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo hkbeautyexpo.hktdc.comHKTDC Home Delights Expo homedelights.hktdc.comThe International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine (ICMCM) icmcm.hktdc.comMedia enquiriesOgilvy Public Relations:Rex Cheuk +852 5618 9908 rex.cheuk@ogilvy.comDaisy Leung +852 9275 7704 daisy.leung@ogilvy.comLeanne Pok +852 9379 9694 leanne.pok@ogilvy.comHKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs DepartmentStanley So +852 2584 4049 stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung +852 2584 4272 serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw +852 2584 4472 clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com