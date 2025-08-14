Anzeige
14.08.2025
CCTV+: From Villages to City Streets, Quzhou Charts Its Path Forward

The "See China Together" Zhejiang Tour makes its first stop in the historic city, a showcase of rural life and urban development

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From Aug. 6 to 7, the first stop of the "See China Together" Zhejiang Tour brought participants to Quzhou, beginning a journey to explore the city's push for shared prosperity across its urban neighborhoods and rural villages, trace the historical and cultural roots of this ancient settlement, and witness examples of Chinese modernization taking shape.

The delegation included journalists from 11 countries - among them Spain, South Korea, Pakistan, Iceland and Thailand - along with nearly 70 multilingual reporters and editors from CGTN. With notebooks in hand and cameras slung over their shoulders, they set out to capture Quzhou's distinctive character and the momentum of its transformation.

During the Quzhou leg of the tour, the group visited Jinxing Village in Kaihua County, Genyuan Town, the Doolittle Raid Memorial Hall, the Shuitingmen Historic and Cultural Block within the Quzhou Ancient City Cultural Tourism Area, the Qujiang Port Area, the Meigao Short Drama Super Factory, and Zhejiang Yulaoda Agricultural Technology, an agritech facility in Longyou County. Taken together, the visits sketched a layered portrait of Quzhou's vitality and evolving identity.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749840/1.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-from-villages-to-city-streets-quzhou-charts-its-path-forward-302529651.html

