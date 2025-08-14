Achieved approximately $10.8 million in revenue and interest income during the quarter ended June 30th, 2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30th, 2025. All financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Key Q2 2025 Highlights:

Achieved approximately $10.8 million in revenue and interest income in Q1 2025.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare surpassed $1.9 billion in client assets under custody as of June 30, 2025.

On May 13th, 2025 WonderFi announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood"), pursuant to which an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Robinhood will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company for $0.36 per common share by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement").

Subsequent to Q2:

On July 17th, 2025, WonderFi securityholders approved the special resolution authorizing the Arrangement.

On July 17th, 2025, the earnout rights holders agreed to amend the earnout rights indenture dated July 7, 2023 to forgo future contingent consideration payments granted to former shareholders of CoinSmart Financial Inc. Concurrently, WonderFi decided to orderly wind up the SmartPay business segment in the third quarter of 2025.

On July 17th, 2025 Robinhood received a no-action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau confirming that the Commissioner of Competition does not intend to make an application under section 92 of the Competition Act (Canada) in respect of the Arrangement.

On July 21st, 2025, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a final order approving the Arrangement.

WonderFi expects the proposed acquisition by Robinhood to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Access to Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis

Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+"), the electronic filing system for the disclosure documents of issuers across Canada, at www.sedarplus.ca.

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $1.9 billion in client assets under custody, WonderFi's regulated trading platforms are well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining registrations. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and Bitcoin.ca.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control, including, specifically, the entering into of definitive agreements in respect of the partnership, the receipt of regulatory approvals in respect thereof, the timing of launch and the expected benefits of the partnership. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory, court and securityholder approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions for the completion of the Arrangement, and other expectations and assumptions concerning the proposed Arrangement. The anticipated dates indicated may change for a number of reasons, including the necessary regulatory, securityholder and court approvals, the necessity to extend the time limits for satisfying the other conditions for the completion of the proposed Arrangement. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking financial information and statements are the following: the failure of the parties to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals or to otherwise satisfy the conditions for the completion of the Arrangement in a timely manner. Failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, or the failure of the parties to otherwise satisfy the conditions for the completion of the Arrangement or to complete the Arrangement, may result in the Arrangement not being completed on the proposed terms or at all. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and the Company's future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi is set out in its management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025, available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. All financial amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise expressly identified.

