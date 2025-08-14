HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - FWD Group Holdings Limited ('FWD Group' or 'FWD') today marked its 12th anniversary by announcing 12 charitable grants dedicated to supporting local communities across Asia.Since its founding in 2013, FWD has grown from its beginnings in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Thailand to now span 10 markets across Asia, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam.The 12 grants are focused on supporting non-government organisations (NGOs) with initiatives spanning financial literacy, social entrepreneurship, career readiness, and health and wellbeing in communities.Huynh Thanh Phong, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of FWD Group, said, 'Celebrating our 12th anniversary as a newly listed company makes this milestone especially meaningful. The life insurance business is a deeply personal one, with FWD now touching the lives of 30 million people and their families across Asia. With caring as one of our core values at FWD, giving back in tangible and impactful ways to the wider community is a big part of our vision of changing the way people feel about insurance.'Earlier this year, FWD extended its regional partnership with JA (Junior Achievement) Worldwide - a youth-focused charity and Nobel Peace Prize 2025 nominee - to reach 40,000 more students across Asia by the end of 2027 with its award-winning financial literacy programme. In the next phase, the programme aims to integrate new tools to strengthen financial literacy, mental wellness, and resilience - while involving more teachers and families in the process.The 12 NGO grants include:- Cambodia: Partnering with Cambodia Children's Fund to launch the "Let's Save Debate," a university-level initiative promoting financial literacy through debate and research.- Hong Kong SAR: Expanding the JA SparktheDream programme with Junior Achievement Hong Kong and introducing the JA SparktheDream Wellness Workshop that blends financial education with social and emotional learning to engage primary school students.Supporting WISE (Women In Sports Empowered Hong Kong Limited) with its programme to empower teenage girls through sports for mental wellbeing and self-confidence.- Indonesia: Supporting InnovateHer Academy 3.0 with KUMPUL.ID to equip female entrepreneurs with business skills, mentorship, and investment readiness skills.Launching a new financial education programme with Prestasi Junior Indonesia on the back of the best practices from the JA SparktheDream programme. The new programme will equip 30 school teachers with the skills and knowledge to deliver engaging and effective financial literacy lessons.- Japan: Partnering with the National Welfare Beauty and Barber Training Association to provide medical wigs and support for cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness month.- Malaysia: Launching the Bijak Ibu Jaga Anak & Kewangan (B.I.J.A.K.) programme with GivingHub to provide 200 low-income families with health and financial literacy educational workshops as well as 200 health screenings and consultations.- Philippines: Collaborating with Junior Achievement Philippines on JA Forward Your Success to support graduating college students with financial literacy and career planning.- Singapore: Supporting Club Rainbow (Singapore) in helping children with chronic illnesses and their families by joining Ride & Ralk for Rainbows 2025, along with a visit to Mandai Wildlife Reserve for children and youths with rare genetic and neurological disorders.- Thailand: Sponsoring seven hospitality scholarships via Pimali Foundation for disadvantaged youth, helping them build sustainable careers.Expanding the JA SparktheDream programme with Junior Achievement Thailand by training 30 teachers in financial literacy to deepen their financial management skills and better support students.- Vietnam: Supporting Be A Finnovator with the Startup Vietnam Foundation on a training and debate competition for university students to build financial leadership, critical thinking, and responsible money habits.About FWD GroupFWD Group is a pan-Asian life and health insurance business that serves approximately 30 million customers across 10 markets, including BRI Life in Indonesia. FWD's customer-led and tech-enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience. Established in 2013, the company operates in some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world with a vision of changing the way people feel about insurance. FWD Group is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 1828. For more information, please visit www.fwd.comFor media inquiries, please contact: groupcommunications@fwd.comSource: FWD Group Holdings LtdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.