HONG KONG, Aug 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Following the lifting of the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal at 11:10am, the Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Home Delights Expo, Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair will reopen at 1:10pm.The Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Home Delights Expo will be extended and close at 11pm from 15 August to 17 August, allowing public visitors to enjoy shopping in these fairs - with a single ticket. The Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair will remain open until 6pm today and tomorrow (14 to 15 August) and until 5pm on Saturday (16 August), enabling trade buyers and exhibitors to continue their business discussions.Admission tickets valid for today may be used for entry on any of the remaining fair days.Sessions 2 and 3 of the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine afternoon programme will be resumed in a hybrid format.HKTDC Food Expo PRO foodexpopro.hktdc.comHKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair hkteafair.hktdc.comHKTDC Food Expo hkfoodexpo.hktdc.comHKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo hkbeautyexpo.hktdc.comHKTDC Home Delights Expo homedelights.hktdc.comThe International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine (ICMCM) icmcm.hktdc.comMedia enquiriesOgilvy Public Relations:Rex Cheuk +852 5618 9908 rex.cheuk@ogilvy.comDaisy Leung +852 9275 7704 daisy.leung@ogilvy.comLeanne Pok +852 9379 9694 leanne.pok@ogilvy.comHKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs DepartmentStanley So +852 2584 4049 stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung +852 2584 4272 serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw +852 2584 4472 clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.