PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI): BRI Launches Taipei Branch to Provide Financial Services for 360,000 Indonesian Migrant Workers in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) has expanded into Taiwan and East Asia with the launch of BRI Taipei Branch, located at No. 166, Sec. 3, Nanjing East Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City.

The Grand Launching of BRI Taipei Branch at Taipei City, on Friday (08/08/2025)

At the Grand Launching Ceremony on Friday, August 8, 2025, Hery Gunardi, BRI's President Director, highlighted, "As the only Indonesian bank branch in Taiwan, BRI Taipei Branch is positioned as a comprehensive financial hub, serving around 360,000 Indonesian migrant workers with remittance, savings, and investment solutions to support their future financial planning."

BRI Taipei Branch offers integrated financial services including savings, financing, and remittances, while introducing the Advance FX Licence and BRI ATM cards compatible with Taiwan's banking infrastructure.

"Looking ahead, we also plan for BRI Taipei Branch to serve as an investment gateway from Taiwan to Indonesia, helping investors channel their funds through both direct and indirect investment avenues. With more competitive investment yields, we believe this will attract greater interest from Taiwanese investors," added Hery.

At the same launching event, Arif Sulistyo, Head of the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei, said BRI's presence would boost Indonesia-Taiwan economic ties, noting nearly 400,000 Indonesians, mainly in caregiving and manufacturing, now reside in Taiwan.

"Formal Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan's manufacturing sector earn approximately 28,590 NTD (IDR 14 million), while those in domestic roles earn around 20,000 NTD (IDR 10 million). Each month, 4,000 to 6,000 new workers arrive in Taiwan, contributing to remittance flows exceeding IDR 40 trillion annually," explained Arif.

BRI Taipei Branch has held a Full Retail Foreign Bank Branch Office license from Taiwan's financial authority since 2021, allowing it to offer services including deposits, loans, remittances, trade finance, and treasury.

As part of its continued growth, BRI Taipei Branch is launching two new products: BRImo Taiwan, a banking super app enabling seamless transactions, including remittances to Indonesia; and BRI Taipei Future Saving, a time deposit program in NTD with instalment options over 12, 24, or 36 months.

The Taiwan expansion strengthens BRI's international network, which includes BRI New York Agency (BRINYA), BRI Singapore Branch (BRISG), BRI Hong Kong Representative Office (BRI HKRO), BRI Timor Leste Branch (BRITL), and BRI Cayman Island Branch (BRICIB).

Information about BANK BRI at www.bri.co.id.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750404/WhatsApp_Image_2025_08_14_at_11_33_40_AM.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bri-launches-taipei-branch-to-provide-financial-services-for-360-000-indonesian-migrant-workers-in-taiwan-302529815.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
