Clean Core Thorium Energy: US Firm Achieves Second Thorium Breakthrough at Idaho National Lab's Reactor

The glowing blue core of the Advanced Test Reactor at Idaho National Laboratory.

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) announces the second major milestone for its patented Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life (ANEEL) fuel, which has now reached a burnup level of over 45 gigawatt-days per metric ton (GWd/MTU) in the Advanced Test Reactor (ATR) at the U.S. Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory (INL). This achievement outpaces the capabilities of conventional nuclear fuels used in Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) and CANDU reactors.

In May 2024, twelve ANEEL fuel rodlets were loaded into the ATR for irradiation to achieve three burnup level targets. The first successful irradiation of four rodlets surpassed 20 GWd/MTU last year. CCTE is excited to report that the second set of four rodlets have exceeded 45 GWd/MTU-six to seven times the average discharge burnup for PHWR/CANDU reactors that are designed to use natural uranium fuel.

The newly irradiated rodlets are currently cooling in the ATR water pool and will soon be transferred to INL's Materials and Fuels Complex (MFC) for detailed post-irradiation examination. The final four rodlets will remain in the ATR for continued irradiation, with expected burnup levels exceeding 60 GWd/MTU.

These results underscore ANEEL fuel's potential to redefine performance and sustainability standards in the nuclear industry. Developed by CCTE, the fuel uniquely combines thorium with High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) to offer a safer, more efficient, and proliferation-resistant alternative for existing and future PHWR and other CANDU reactor fleets worldwide.

Mehul Shah, Founder and CEO of CCTE Thorium Energy, said:

"This second burnup milestone is a transformative moment for CCTE and for the future of nuclear energy. ANEEL fuel is not just demonstrating superior technical performance-it's proving that thorium-based solutions can meaningfully address global challenges of energy security, nuclear waste, and proliferation. Our successful partnership with INL is helping unlock a new era for advanced nuclear fuels."

Dr. Koroush Shirvan, Head of Fuel Design at CCTE and Professor at MIT, added:

"The collection of this data positions ANEEL fuel as a prime candidate for near-term deployment in PHWRs"

Dr. Michael Worrall, Technical Lead for the CCTE ATR Irradiation at INL, noted:

"ANEEL's performance in the ATR is a strong indicator of the promise thorium-based fuels hold in supporting future energy goals and diversifying the nuclear fuel landscape."

Dr. Daniel Wachs, National Technical Director for the DOE Advanced Fuels Campaign (AFC) and Nuclear Fuels and Materials Directorate Fellow at INL, said:

"The partnership between INL and CCTE is a great example of how the INL and private sector innovators can collaborate to rapidly develop advanced nuclear technologies with the potential to impact the marketplace worldwide."





Gamma scanning of ANEEL irradiated capsules at the INL's hot cell facility.

About Clean Core Thorium Energy

Clean Core Thorium Energy is a U.S.-based nuclear innovation company developing advanced nuclear fuel solutions using thorium and HALEU. Its patented ANEEL fuel is designed to enhance the safety, economics, and nonproliferation profile of PHWRs and CANDU reactors while drastically reducing nuclear waste. Learn more at https://cleancore.energy. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Idaho National Laboratory

Managed by Battelle Energy Alliance for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy, INL is the nation's leading center for nuclear energy research and development. INL is celebrating 75 years of scientific leadership in energy, security, and environmental innovation. Learn more at www.inl.gov. Follow INL on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

