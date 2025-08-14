Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 07:36 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medulla Communications: Medulla Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Launch in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medulla Communications Pvt. Ltd., one of the world's most awarded healthcare advertising agencies, has announced its expansion into Singapore, establishing a strategic hub to serve the Asia-Pacific region. Known for its expertise in solving healthcare challenges over 15 years, Medulla is looking to create a new super-specialist category as the first digital healthcare advertising agency in Asia.

In the image to the left is Managing Partner Taffy Ledesma and to the right is Praful Akali, Founder and Managing Director of Medulla Communications

Medulla is one of the rare healthcare-specialist agencies to win the world's biggest awards for both creativity and marketing effectiveness, including Cannes Lions and Effies. This reinforces Medulla's commitment to delivering comprehensive healthcare marketing services across the region, spanning brand strategy, 'brand love' campaigns, performance marketing, healthcare professional communications, CRM, patient support programs, and targeted digital campaigns.

"We've spent 15 years understanding and addressing the world's healthcare challenges, working with brands in APAC through our global team. With our proven healthcare communication capabilities, we're well-positioned to create meaningful impact across the region," said Praful Akali, Founder and Managing Director of Medulla Communications.

Leading Medulla's APAC operations as Managing Partner is Taffy Ledesma, a seasoned executive with extensive experience across healthcare, FMCG, and agency leadership. Taffy's career began client side, working with Johnson & Johnson, Mead Johnson, and Unilever, before he transitioned to agency leadership roles-including Managing Director at DDB Indonesia and Country Head for Indonesia at Hello Health Group.

Taffy added, "My experience on both the client and agency sides of healthcare puts me in a strong position to be a true partner to our clients, ensuring their products and services reach the people they are intended to serve. My focus is on driving commercial effectiveness-and that's what true partnerships achieve."

Medulla has partnered with some global companies including Pfizer, Novartis, Ferring, Mylan, Braintap, and more. Medulla is poised to further its mission of delivering transformative healthcare marketing solutions across new frontiers.

About Medulla Communications:

Founded by Praful Akali in 2008, Medulla Communications has consistently been recognized as one of the top healthcare agencies globally. The agency has been honoured as the #1 Healthcare Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions in 2016 and secured a top three global ranking for three consecutive years (2015-2017).

Medulla has also been ranked as the #4 Most Effective Independent Agency globally by Effies, and the #4 Most Effective Specialist Agency globally by WARC.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@medulla.in | Website: www.medulla.agency

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749782/Medulla_Communications_Team.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medulla-expands-global-footprint-with-strategic-launch-in-singapore-302529778.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.