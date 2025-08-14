Ankura Launches Turnaround & Restructuring Practice in Germany

Led by Senior Managing Director Jens Nawrath, the new practice enhances global T&R capabilities

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, today announced the establishment of its Turnaround & Restructuring ("T&R") practice in Germany. This expansion highlights Ankura's strategic growth in the region and its commitment to providing clients with top-tier advisory services and solutions delivered by highly experienced local experts in collaboration with best-in-class teams across the globe. The move follows the earlier expansion of Ankura's U.S.-based T&R practice into Australia in 2019, the UK in 2021, and the Middle East in 2023.

Simon Michaels, Chairman for EMEA and APAC at Ankura, commented, "Germany represents a significant market for our global firm. The strategic expansion of our T&R practice into the region enhances our existing expertise, services, and solutions in Data & Technology, Construction Disputes & Advisory, and Risk Advisory business groups."

The new T&R practice in Germany will be led by Senior Managing Director Jens Nawrath, based in Frankfurt. Jens brings over 30 years of experience in debt advisory and financial restructuring. Before joining Ankura, Jens led the DACH Debt Advisory practice at a global consulting firm, where he advised corporate and private equity clients on debt financing and developed a leading cross-border advisory practice.

"I'm delighted to join Ankura and its highly experienced global T&R team to support our clients in navigating critical business challenges in the region," said Nawrath.

Roy Gallagher, Global Head of Ankura's Strategic Finance Group, said, "In today's challenging economic and geopolitical climate, Ankura's global T&R practice offers clients the expertise and guidance needed to stabilize operations, improve financial performance, and achieve long-term value. With significant experience and expertise in these areas, Jens is well suited to lead our efforts for clients in Germany and across EMEA."

