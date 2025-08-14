Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ankura Launches Turnaround & Restructuring Practice in Germany

Led by Senior Managing Director Jens Nawrath, the new practice enhances global T&R capabilities

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, today announced the establishment of its Turnaround & Restructuring ("T&R") practice in Germany. This expansion highlights Ankura's strategic growth in the region and its commitment to providing clients with top-tier advisory services and solutions delivered by highly experienced local experts in collaboration with best-in-class teams across the globe. The move follows the earlier expansion of Ankura's U.S.-based T&R practice into Australia in 2019, the UK in 2021, and the Middle East in 2023.

Ankura is defined by HOW we solve challenges. Our expert services focus on designing, developing, and executing solutions for clients, whether they are facing immediate demands, increasing value, or protecting against risks. We create innovative strategies for the ever changing business environment, giving clients unparalleled insight into economic, governance, and regulatory issues. Assembling the right expertise for each client and situation, we know that collaboration drives results.

Simon Michaels, Chairman for EMEA and APAC at Ankura, commented, "Germany represents a significant market for our global firm. The strategic expansion of our T&R practice into the region enhances our existing expertise, services, and solutions in Data & Technology, Construction Disputes & Advisory, and Risk Advisory business groups."

The new T&R practice in Germany will be led by Senior Managing Director Jens Nawrath, based in Frankfurt. Jens brings over 30 years of experience in debt advisory and financial restructuring. Before joining Ankura, Jens led the DACH Debt Advisory practice at a global consulting firm, where he advised corporate and private equity clients on debt financing and developed a leading cross-border advisory practice.

"I'm delighted to join Ankura and its highly experienced global T&R team to support our clients in navigating critical business challenges in the region," said Nawrath.

Roy Gallagher, Global Head of Ankura's Strategic Finance Group, said, "In today's challenging economic and geopolitical climate, Ankura's global T&R practice offers clients the expertise and guidance needed to stabilize operations, improve financial performance, and achieve long-term value. With significant experience and expertise in these areas, Jens is well suited to lead our efforts for clients in Germany and across EMEA."

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

Contact:
Robin Boesen
robin.boesen@ankura.com
1.312.217.5655

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607686/ankura_logo_tag_rgb_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ankura-launches-turnaround--restructuring-practice-in-germany-302529865.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.