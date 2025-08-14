Anzeige
Norgine completes acquisition of Theravia

PARIS, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norgine today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Theravia, an international pharmaceutical company specialising in therapies for patients with rare and debilitating conditions. The closure of this acquisition marks a major step forward for Norgine to deliver on its ambition to bring life-changing medicines to patients with high unmet medical needs.

Norgine Logo

With the transaction now complete, Norgine will begin a structured integration process to align operations, systems, and teams.

"We are pleased about the successful closing of this acquisition as the addition of Theravia to our company further enhances our expertise in, and growing portfolio of rare disease medicines," said Janneke van der Kamp, Chief Executive Officer, Norgine. "This acquisition marks a critical step forward in our growth strategy, and with our strong focus on expanding the reach of products to patients in areas of high unmet medical need in Europe and ANZ, we are well positioned to ensure Theravia's medicines will reach more patients."

As a result of the acquisition, Theravia has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Norgine.

Notes

About Norgine

Norgine is a uniquely positioned, specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare company, with over €550 million of annual revenues and a 120-year track record of bringing life-changing products to patients and consumers across our core markets of Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Norgine's integrated approach - strong commercial capabilities, as well as deep medical, regulatory and clinical expertise, in-house manufacturing, robust supply networks, and best-in-class enabling functions - ensures that Norgine can deliver high-quality, transformative medicines quickly and effectively to over 25 million patients annually.

Norgine is a nimble, innovative, and high-performing company that has been transformed by a relentless focus on operational excellence. This focus will enable us to secure the legacy of more than a century of innovation and doing the right thing by our patients, as we push the boundaries and take strides into therapeutic innovation.

NORGINE and the sail logo are trademarks of the Norgine group of companies.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg

Media contact:
Annabel Cowper
acowper1@norgine.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norgine-completes-acquisition-of-theravia-302529332.html

