PR Newswire
14.08.2025
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech plc - Factsheet as at 30 June 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

Factsheet Issued

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, has issued a factsheet as at 30 June 2025 which can be found on the Company's website at https://augmentum.vc/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Augmentum-Fintech-plc-Factsheet-Q1-FY2526.pdf

The factsheet has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager)

Nigel Szembel (Investor Relations)

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

nigel@augmentum.vc

Woodrow Communications

Henry Kirby

(Press and Media)

+44 (0)20 8636 8753

press@augmentum.vc

Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Singer Capital Markets

James Moat, James Fischer

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.