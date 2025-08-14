Augmentum Fintech plc - Factsheet as at 30 June 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

Factsheet Issued

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, has issued a factsheet as at 30 June 2025 which can be found on the Company's website at https://augmentum.vc/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Augmentum-Fintech-plc-Factsheet-Q1-FY2526.pdf

The factsheet has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries

Augmentum Fintech Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager) Nigel Szembel (Investor Relations) +44 (0)20 3961 5420 nige l @augmentum.vc Woodrow Communications Henry Kirby (Press and Media) +44 (0)20 8636 8753 press@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets James Moat, James Fischer (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP Paul Griggs (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.