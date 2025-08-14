Tineco Introduces the Pure One S70 and S50 PRO: Intelligent Vacuuming for Your Home

With the launch of its Pure One S Series, Tineco brings advanced intelligence and powerful performance to everyday home cleaning. The new lineup features two models: the Pure One S70, designed to meet the highest cleaning expectations, and the Pure One S50 PRO, engineered for convenient, everyday use.

PURE ONE S70: Power and Intelligence for Your Home

A true concentration of innovation, the Pure One S70 transforms the way you clean. Thanks to its triple intelligent detection system, 3DSense Pro, it knows exactly how to adapt its suction:

DustSense automatically boosts power when more dust is detected.

automatically boosts power when more dust is detected. EdgeSense targets dirt in corners and along baseboards.

targets dirt in corners and along baseboards. LightSense illuminates the floor with a 150° beam to reveal particles invisible to the naked eye (as small as 0.02 mm).

With 200 AW of suction power, an impressive 95-minute runtime, and a ClogLess system that prevents blockages, no surface is too challenging. Additional highlights include a 180° foldable tube for easy access under furniture, a bright 3D display showing real-time dirt levels, and a one-click dustbin emptying system.

PURE ONE S50 PRO: Practical Performance for Daily Cleaning

Lightweight, maneuverable, and efficient, the Pure One S50 offers up to 50 minutes of runtime. Its iLoop smart sensor technology automatically adjusts suction power according to detected dirt levels. With a four-stage filtration system, a smart LED display, and a variety of accessories, it adapts easily to every room and floor type.

Availability and Pricing

Both models will be available in France from August 14, 2025, via Amazon and the official Tineco online store:

Pure One S70 : €499 (TTC) Available on Amazon and the official Tineco online store

: €499 (TTC) Available on Amazon and the official Tineco online store Pure One S50 PRO: €399 (TTC) Available on Amazon and the official Tineco online store

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

Contacts:

Chris.lxg@tineco.com