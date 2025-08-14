Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a Danish renewables investor, has sought environmental clearance in Chile's Antofagasta region for a $1. 3 billion mixed-generation project pairing 1,004 MWp of solar and 152 MW of wind with a 3,831 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to aid grid stability. From ESS News Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has submitted its Llanura Solar project for environmental review in Chile's Antofagasta region. The $1. 3 billion hybrid facility combines 1,004 MWp of PV, 152 MW of wind generation, and a BESS with 3,831. 4 MWh of capacity. The project is planned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...