The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a public institution specializing in content, has selected 16 promising game companies to participate in gamescom 2025.

KOCCA will showcase 16 Korean game companies at gamescom 2025 in efforts to expand their global market push (Image: KOCCA)

In 2024, KOCCA supported 13 game companies, achieving over 400 business meetings and approximately USD 24 million in consultation results. These efforts underscored the global potential of Korean games.

This year, KOCCA plans to further expand its scale and support, actively pursuing global market opportunities.

The Korea Pavilion is located in HALL 3 and HALL 10, with B2B booth numbers C-010g-D-019g and B2C booth number F-002g

The B2B booth in Hall 3 will host 1:1 business matchmaking between buyers and companies, as well as on-site user testing of games, collecting valuable feedback. Visitors who participate in the events will also receive a variety of giveaways.

KOREA GAME ROADSHOW: Visit us at Gamescom 2025

Korean gaming companies attending the Gamescom KOREA GAME ROADSHOW include ROOMTONE, Modle Studios Co., Ltd., BECUZUS Co., Ltd., Geniesoft Inc., ADVER GAME KOREA, Neo Joy Propulsion Laboratory Inc., Gonggamorecontents Inc., grayclover, PepperStones.Inc, NANOO COMPANY Inc., BePex, Oneway Ticket Studio Inc., Studio BBB, Studio Doodal Co., Ltd., Hypercent Inc., and Lightersgames Co., Ltd.

Please find information and trailers of the games in the official directory book of the Korea Pavilion.

1. ROOMTONE Games INTERSCAPE

INTERSCAPE is a third-person cinematic adventure game exploring surreal dreamscapes and emotional narratives. Players solve puzzles and navigate visually stunning worlds to awaken humanity trapped in endless slumber.

Official website: www.roomtonegames.com

2. Modle Studios Inc. Not Alone

Not Alone is a sandbox crafting game where players customize unique islands, meet friendly visitors, and enjoy a warm, relaxing life. Dive into creative island building and never feel alone.

Official website: https://www.modle.io/en

3. Becuzus VANRAN

VANRAN is a dark fantasy action RPG combining soulslike combat with accessible gameplay. Players explore eight unique regions, battle powerful demon lords, and customize their character's growth for a unique combat style.

Official website: www.becuzus.com

4. Geniesoft Dusty Derby

Dusty Derby is a cute, chaotic online multiplayer party-royale game where up to 32 fluffy "Dusts" compete across house-themed arenas-fight, race, and outlast others to become King of Dusts.

Official website: https://www.geniesoft.io/

5. ADVER GAME KOREA The Last of Penguin

In this 3D multiplayer survival adventure, players guide a penguin to save the Antarctic. Combining survival, tycoon, and running elements, it offers unique challenges and cooperative gameplay.

Official trailer: https://youtu.be/9A_y0RmVnWs?si=LKjN48EpnOexHfnW

6. Neo Joy Propulsion Laboratory Jewelry Hunter Go

Jewelry Hunter Go is a casual mobile and PC game blending luck battle mechanics with classic 3-match gameplay. Players compete in Monopoly-style maps while matching jewels to progress and win.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573872641006&locale=ko_KR

7. Gonggamorecontents Inc. Soul Wander

Soul Wander is an action roguelike where players collect souls to restore color to a monochrome world. Featuring fast-paced combat and exploration, it blends adventure, RPG elements, and roguelike progression.

Official website: https://mymegames.com/

8. grayclover Brick Clash

Brick Clash is a mobile brick-breaker puzzle game combining strategy and timing. Players break blocks while defending against waves, delivering a fast and impactful casual experience.

Official website: https://thegrayclover.my.canva.site/

9. PepperStones.Inc Hips N Noses

Hips N Noses combines café management simulation with action roguelike gameplay. By fighting monsters in dreams to collect rare ingredients and customizing recipes to satisfy unique customers, players restore lost memories while growing their café and character.

Steam Store: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3574200/HIPS_N_NOSES/

10. NANOO COMPANY Inc. Tower of Babel: Survivors of Chaos

In this single-player, survival action RPG blending elements of Vampire Survivors and loot-driven RPGs, players battle waves of monsters, collect and upgrade gear, and build unique skill combinations to climb to the top of the mysterious tower and claim everything they desire.

Official website: https://www.nanoocompany.com/

11. BePex Beat the Beat: Rhythm Action

This rhythm-based action game features collectible characters and competitive gameplay. Players train their muses, master musical battles, and compete against others in rhythm challenges.

Official website: www.bepex.xyz

12. Oneway Ticket Studio Midnight Walkers

Midnight Walkers is a hardcore PvE/PvPvE zombie survival extraction shooter. Players scavenge, craft, and fight through Liberty Grand Center, battling zombies and rival survivors to escape with valuable loot-or lose everything on death.

Official website: https://www.onewayticketstudio.com/

13. Studio BBB Inc. Monowave

Monowave is a puzzle-platform adventure about guiding Mono, a guardian with empathy powers, through worlds shaped by emotions. Players harness four unique emotional abilities, befriend allies, and solve challenges in a hand-drawn art style with an original soundtrack.

Official website: https://studiobbb.games

14. Studio Doodal Solateria

Solateria is a hand-drawn metroidvania featuring stylish parry-based combat and expansive exploration. Players harness elemental abilities, unlock new traversal skills, and uncover secrets while battling powerful enemies to find the lost king.

Official website: https://studiodoodal.com/

15. Hypercent Backroom Company

Backroom Company is a cooperative horror multiplayer game set in the Backrooms universe. Supporting up to eight players with voice chat and interactive items, it focuses on player-created experiences rather than linear puzzle solving and monster evasion.

Official website: https://www.hypercent.co.kr/

16. Lightersgames Inc. THANKS, LIGHT.

THANKS, LIGHT. is a first-person puzzle adventure combining geometry, physics, and optical illusions. Players manipulate dimensions with light, freeze objects, replicate and resize shapes, and uncover hidden truths in a mysterious, collapsing world.

Official website: https://www.lightersgames.com/

MORE INFORMATION: https://k-gameroadshow.com/

MEET WITH K-GAME: https://forms.gle/wrCy8wrirjGAV5sT7

