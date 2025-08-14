Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 09:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HR Path Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic Acquisition of RKM Consulting in Australia

PARIS, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of RKM Consulting, an Australian based company specialized in advising & implementing HRIS systems, with a strong focus on SAP SuccessFactors.

RKM Logo (PRNewsfoto/HR Path)

With a presence in 28 countries and a team of over 2,500 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

Founded in 2000, RKM Consulting has built a strong reputation for delivering customer-focused HR Technology solutions. RKM was formed with the focus on partnering with the HR customer community to ensure that their HR Technology solutions are delivered successfully. RKM Consulting's business of human resources technology services, specializes in collaborating with clients to deliver human resources information systems ("HRIS") solutions and supporting those HRIS solutions in the selection, implementation delivery, and the business-as-usual user environment of its customers.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, solidifying its position as a leader in the HR industry and expanding its presence in the Australian/New Zealand market. RKM Consulting's specialized focus on HRIS technology, in particular SAP SuccessFactors, reinforces HR Path's already well-established position in the SAP HCM market and further supports its commitment to driving organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions. HR Path has been active in Australia since 2019 through the acquisition of DDG, and the opening of our Australian office in 2024 marked a renewed commitment to the region. RKM Consulting's customer centric focus on HRIS technology, perfectly complements HR Path's vision of driving organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions.

"We're thrilled to welcome RKM Consulting to the HR Path family. This acquisition is a significant milestone for our growth journey in Australia and New Zealand," said Suraj K. K., Managing Director of HR Path ANZ.

"We are excited about this new chapter!" said Rob Makinson, Managing Director at RKM Consulting. "This step opens exciting opportunities for our team, clients and provides a platform for our continued growth and success. We will maintain our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service within the Australian HR Business Community while exploring new possibilities within HR Path."

Contact: Fabienne LATOUR - Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749056/RKM_Logo.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749030/HR_Path.pdf

HR Path Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic Acquisition of RKM Consulting in Australia

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-strengthens-global-presence-with-strategic-acquisition-of-rkm-consulting-in-australia-302527994.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.