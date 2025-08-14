Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 09:18 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kandao Technology Co., Ltd.: Kandao Partners with Fraunhofer IIS to Elevate Audio Performance Across Its Product Line

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao Technology, an award-winning innovator in 360° imaging and video conferencing solutions, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Fraunhofer IIS, one of the world's most renowned audio research institutions. This partnership brings Fraunhofer IIS's advanced upHear audio technologies into Kandao's Meeting Series and QooCam 360 cameras, further enhancing the sound experience across our products.

Focusing on sound clarity and intelligent audio and visual combination, Kandao refines how users hear and connect. By integrating Fraunhofer IIS's world-class upHear audio processing, Kandao has significantly improved voice clarity, reduced latency, and implemented precise robust echo cancellation - key factors in our Zoom certification success for Kandao Meeting devices.

Kandao Partners with Fraunhofer IIS to Elevate Audio Performance

About Fraunhofer IIS

Fraunhofer IIS, part of the esteemed Fraunhofer Society in Germany, is internationally recognized for pioneering audio formats such as MP3 and AAC. With decades of expertise in audio signal processing and immersive sound, their technologies are foundational in consumer electronics, professional broadcasting, and communications worldwide.

Audio Advancements Across Kandao's Product Line

QooCam 360 Cameras now feature immersive spatial audio capture for a more realistic sound environment reproduction, intelligent noise reduction to minimize background distractions, and wind noise suppression to ensure clear audio capture in outdoor settings.

Kandao Meeting Series devices are enhanced with advanced audio processing technologies from the upHear catalogue such as superior acoustic echo cancellation and AI-based noise cancellation. Together they facilitate crystal-clear and uninterrupted communication, and 360-degree high quality audio pickup and ensure that every participant is clearly heard.

This partnership between Kandao and Fraunhofer IIS is more than just a collaboration - it is a shared vision to revolutionize how technology connects with people. Together, Kandao and Fraunhofer IIS are raising the bar for audio innovation worldwide.

For more information, visit

Kandao Technology: https://us.kandaovr.com/collections/meeting

Fraunhofer IIS: https://www.iis.fraunhofer.de/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750455/Kandao_Partners_Fraunhofer_IIS_Elevate_Audio_Performance.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kandao-partners-with-fraunhofer-iis-to-elevate-audio-performance-across-its-product-line-302529902.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.