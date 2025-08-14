Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RRVUNL) has opened bids for standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) totaling 2,000 MWh (500 MW x four hours) in India, supported by viability gap funding to connect to the regional transmission grid. From pv magazine India Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RRVUNL) has started accepting bids to build standalone BESS connected to India's State Transmission Utility (STU), with a combined capacity of 2,000 MWh (500 MW x four hours). The systems will operate on a single-cycle charging and discharging basis. RRVUNL plans to deploy the BESS ...

