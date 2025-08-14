DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFU LN) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 135.6546 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1260099 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN LEI Code: 549300SQIJPR9BDU2G46 Sequence No.: 398852 EQS News ID: 2183954 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

