Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd.: Futuromic Secures Sole Distribution Rights for Kodak PIXPRO Digital Cameras in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd. ("Futuromic" or the "Company"), a leading photography, imaging and visual products distributor in Malaysia, is pleased to announce its appointment as the sole distributor for Kodak PIXPRO Digital Cameras in Malaysia, effective 1 August 2025.

Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd.

This exclusive appointment underscores Futuromic's continued commitment to represent reputable and high-quality imaging brands in the local market . With Kodak's long-standing legacy in imaging innovation and the growing demand for versatile digital camera solutions, the collaboration is poised to offer Malaysian consumers and retailers a compelling range of imaging products through a trusted distribution network.

"We are honoured to be entrusted with the sole distribution of Kodak PIXPRO in Malaysia," said Dato' Billy Lai, Business Development Director of Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd. "This partnership reflects our shared vision with Kodak in making high-performance, accessible imaging technology available to a broader audience. We look forward to working closely with our dealer network to deliver these innovative solutions to the market."

Preparations are currently underway for the official rollout of the Kodak PIXPRO range in Malaysia. Futuromic is working closely with channel partners to provide comprehensive support, which includes detailed product information, dealer pricing and purchase terms, marketing materials, and structured training programmes. After-sales support will also be made readily available to ensure a seamless experience for both dealers and end users.

Retailers and partners who wish to place advance orders or require further information may contact their respective Futuromic sales representative or reach out directly via email at b2b@futuromic.com or phone at +603-6156 6633 .

Futuromic looks forward to a successful launch of Kodak PIXPRO in Malaysia and to strengthening its partnerships across the imaging and consumer electronics ecosystem. Futuromic is Malaysia's only distributor for renowned global brands including DNP, Eureka, GR, Nikon, Pentax, Tamron, SanDisk, Western Digital, and Kodak PIXPRO, and master distributor for FujiFilm imaging products.

###

ABOUT FUTUROMIC PHOTO AV SDN. BHD.

Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd. ("Futuromic") is a leading distributor of photography, imaging, and audio-visual products in Malaysia, with over three decades of industry experience. Established in 1994, Futuromic has built a robust nationwide presence through an extensive network of authorised dealers, online marketplaces, and its own B2B platform. Futuromic operates across two core distribution segments, Photo Imaging, and IT to meet the evolving needs of professionals, content creators, and technology users alike. Futuromic is Malaysia's only distributor for renowned global brands including DNP, Eureka, GR, Nikon, Pentax, Tamron, SanDisk, Western Digital, and Kodak PIXPRO, and master distributor for FujiFilm imaging products. Guided by its tagline "Create Connect Inspire.", Futuromic offers comprehensive product solutions, after-sales support, and community engagement initiatives such as its photography platform, GIVING FRAMES. The company is also registered with the Ministry of Finance Malaysia to provide engineering services and media-related solutions in the imaging sector.

For more information, visit www.futuromic.com.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd.

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser
Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi
Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/futuromic-secures-sole-distribution-rights-for-kodak-pixpro-digital-ca-1061012

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
