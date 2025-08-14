Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 10:11
448,70 Euro
+0,70 % +3,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
443,00448,5011:49
443,00448,5011:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2025 10:00 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alm. Brand A/S: Alm. Brand Group receives credit ratings from Moody's Ratings

Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S receives an 'A2' insurance financial strength rating from Moody's Ratings

Today, Alm. Brand Group announces that the international credit rating agency, Moody's Ratings, has assigned Alm. Brand Group their official credit ratings. The credit ratings from Moody's Ratings supplement the existing credit ratings from Fitch Ratings and further cement Alm. Brand's strong financial position.

Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S, Alm. Brand A/S and existing bond issues have been rated by Moody's Ratings. Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S has been assigned an insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of 'A2'. At the same time, Alm. Brand A/S has been assigned the long-term issuer rating of 'Baa1'. Both ratings have a stable outlook, reflecting Moody's Ratings' expectation that Alm. Brand's creditworthiness will remain stable. Alm. Brand A/S' existing Tier 2 and Restricted Tier 1 bond issues have been assigned issue ratings of 'Baa2' and 'Baa3', respectively.

Moody's Ratings will continuously update their credit ratings, which can be found on Alm. Brand A/S' Investor Relations website here:
https://investorrelations.almbrand.dk/English/rating-and-regulation/default.aspx#section=rating

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and analysts:

Head of Investor Relations and ESG
Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Head of Communications and Media Relations
Mikkel Luplau Schmidt

Mobile no. +45 2052 3883

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.