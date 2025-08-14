Renowned British pioneer of AV mounting solutions AVFand fast-growing AV accessories and ergonomics brand ErgoAV today announced their merger, marking a momentous milestone and paving the way for continued growth and innovation for both companies. Consumers in global markets now benefit from an even broader choice of AV solutions and accessories, as both brands will bring in each other's products to their primary markets.

AVF is an established industry leader in TV wall mounts, TV stands, and a wide range of AV furniture. Founded in 1977, the company has since become one of the largest AV mount and furniture brands in the UK.

"AVF is excited to join forces with ErgoAV, which will significantly expand our portfolio for both retail and commercial channels," said Simon West, Managing Director of AVF.

US-based ErgoAV has been building a name for itself since late 2022 with its innovative and ergonomically designed TV mounts, AV furniture, and smart office solutions-all by a team of known industry veterans with multi-decades of experience. ErgoAV is the US subsidiary of parent company Bestqi, one of the world's largest TV mount manufacturers, selling over five million units annually. The company had acquired AVF in June 2025, with the goal to enhance both brands' AV and office product offerings through combined expertise and leveraging Bestqi's R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

"The AVF, ErgoAV and Bestqi teams have collectively sold over 100 million TV mounts worldwide," Henry Lyu, CEO of ErgoAV and Bestqi, shared. "By merging ergonomics, smart home solutions, and thoughtful design, we aim to enhance every space with comfort, style, and next-generation innovation."

AVF and ErgoAV will retain their distinct brand identities while introducing each other's AV solutions, accessories, and furniture to the global market. This strategic synergy expands consumer choices, delivering creative and versatile options for modern homes and smart work spaces.

About ErgoAV

Led by a respected team of industry veterans, ErgoAV offers an innovative, ergonomic take on TV mounts, AV solutions, and accompanying accessories and furniture by seamlessly uniting form and function. Designed to enhance viewing and working experiences in any setup, whether home or office, ErgoAV's products optimize any space and provide endless possibilities with layout and viewing flexibility.

For more information, please visit https://ergoav.com/

About AVF

Founded in 1977, AVF has grown to become a leading AV mount brand in the UK and one of the world's leading suppliers of TV wall mounts and stylish TV stands. The company is known for its products' strength, durability, ease of installation, and design-all of which are continuously improved on and upgraded to align with market trends and user needs.

For more information, please visit https://avfgroup.com/

