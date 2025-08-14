Intalio and Al Rayan Holding Form Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation in Libya

TRIPOLI, Libya, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intalio, the global leader in Intelligent Information Management, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Al Rayan Holding, a prominent company at the forefront of Libya's business landscape. This collaboration marks a significant step toward innovation and growth in the region, aimed at powering the digital transformation of Libyan enterprises.

Intalio's state-of-the-art solutions and Al Rayan Holding's robust industry presence will empower organizations across Libya to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen governance, and accelerate automation.

What Has Been Said

"We are excited to collaborate with Al Rayan Holding and bring world-class digital transformation tools to Libyan businesses. This partnership symbolizes our commitment to extending intelligent, AI-driven solutions to the Libyan market," said Ramez Al Kara, SVP, Software Research and Development at Intalio. "This strategic collaboration underscores our shared vision of geographical and technological expansion, and empowers organizations with the tools they need to thrive in today's digital era. Together, we will unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and agility across the Libyan enterprise sector."

Key Areas of Collaboration

As part of this strategic partnership, Al Rayan Holding will become an authorized reseller of Intalio's cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions, empowering Libyan businesses to embrace modern, secure, and future-ready content management. The comprehensive offerings include:

Content Services : Enhancing document management, collaboration, and information governance across Libyan businesses.

: Enhancing document management, collaboration, and information governance across Libyan businesses. Process Automation : Streamlining workflows, reducing manual effort, and increasing operational efficiency.

: Streamlining workflows, reducing manual effort, and increasing operational efficiency. Data Governance: Ensuring data security, regulatory compliance, and high-quality data management.

Impact for the Region

This partnership marks a milestone for both organizations: by combining Intalio's innovative technology with Al Rayan Holding's deep local insight and market presence, the two companies are poised to deliver transformative value across Libya's enterprise sector, enabling businesses to stay competitive, adaptive, and digitally advanced.

About Intalio

Intalio is a global leader in Intelligent Information Management, recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a visionary for its innovation and industry leadership. Offering solutions in Enterprise Content Management, Workflow Automation, Data Governance, and Artificial Intelligence, Intalio empowers organizations to optimize operations, enhance collaboration, and make data-driven decisions. Our technology ensures success in a constantly evolving digital world, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve with confidence.

About Al Rayan Holding

Al Rayan Holding is a leading, diversified Libyan company active across multiple sectors, including finance, manufacturing, services, and software. Known for its strategic vision and commitment to national development, Al Rayan Holding continues to drive innovation and excellence to foster sustainable growth in Libya's business ecosystem.

