Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 10:06 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Intalio and Al Rayan Holding Form Strategic Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation in Libya

TRIPOLI, Libya, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intalio, the global leader in Intelligent Information Management, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Al Rayan Holding, a prominent company at the forefront of Libya's business landscape. This collaboration marks a significant step toward innovation and growth in the region, aimed at powering the digital transformation of Libyan enterprises.

Intalio_Logo

Intalio's state-of-the-art solutions and Al Rayan Holding's robust industry presence will empower organizations across Libya to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen governance, and accelerate automation.

What Has Been Said

"We are excited to collaborate with Al Rayan Holding and bring world-class digital transformation tools to Libyan businesses. This partnership symbolizes our commitment to extending intelligent, AI-driven solutions to the Libyan market," said Ramez Al Kara, SVP, Software Research and Development at Intalio. "This strategic collaboration underscores our shared vision of geographical and technological expansion, and empowers organizations with the tools they need to thrive in today's digital era. Together, we will unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and agility across the Libyan enterprise sector."

Key Areas of Collaboration

As part of this strategic partnership, Al Rayan Holding will become an authorized reseller of Intalio's cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions, empowering Libyan businesses to embrace modern, secure, and future-ready content management. The comprehensive offerings include:

  • Content Services: Enhancing document management, collaboration, and information governance across Libyan businesses.
  • Process Automation: Streamlining workflows, reducing manual effort, and increasing operational efficiency.
  • Data Governance: Ensuring data security, regulatory compliance, and high-quality data management.

Impact for the Region

This partnership marks a milestone for both organizations: by combining Intalio's innovative technology with Al Rayan Holding's deep local insight and market presence, the two companies are poised to deliver transformative value across Libya's enterprise sector, enabling businesses to stay competitive, adaptive, and digitally advanced.

About Intalio

Intalio is a global leader in Intelligent Information Management, recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a visionary for its innovation and industry leadership. Offering solutions in Enterprise Content Management, Workflow Automation, Data Governance, and Artificial Intelligence, Intalio empowers organizations to optimize operations, enhance collaboration, and make data-driven decisions. Our technology ensures success in a constantly evolving digital world, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve with confidence.

About Al Rayan Holding

Al Rayan Holding is a leading, diversified Libyan company active across multiple sectors, including finance, manufacturing, services, and software. Known for its strategic vision and commitment to national development, Al Rayan Holding continues to drive innovation and excellence to foster sustainable growth in Libya's business ecosystem.

Visit Intalio's website to learn more about the products and solutions: https://www.intalio.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600738/5122135/Intalio_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intalio-and-al-rayan-holding-form-strategic-partnership-to-drive-digital-transformation-in-libya-302527644.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.