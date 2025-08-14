Mercuryo and Coinbase Offer USDC On-ramp Fee Reductions in MetaMask Amid Stablecoin Boom

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo and the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, have announced a strategic partnership to provide lower fees for users on-ramping USDC in MetaMask. The partnership comes amid growing demand in the crypto space for stablecoins, partly driven by their capacity to settle instantly and move across borders efficiently and at low cost.

The offer, which is exclusively for USDC on Base, will reduce on-ramp fees for USDC on the Layer 2 transport layer by about 50 per cent (reduction is indicative and may vary over time or be withdrawn). The initiative is expected to have a ready uptake among MetaMask's growing userbase and drive adoption of USDC, the second largest stablecoin by market capitalisation. The fee reduction is available to existing and new MetaMask users.

"Stablecoins are front and centre in the crypto narrative of 2025 with USDC playing a pivotal role," said Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo. "Stablecoins are serving many purposes in the emerging digital token economy and we are confident that MetaMask users will take full advantage of this discount offer for on-ramping USDC."

"We are striving to accelerate the global adoption of stablecoins, and are delighted to partner with Mercuryo for this discount on USDC on-ramping," said Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase. "There's a growing demand for USDC today, and we're excited to make this discount available to MetaMask's userbase."

"We anticipate rapid adoption of USDC among our ever-expanding user base," said Lorenzo Santos, Senior Product Manager at MetaMask. "As the use cases for stablecoins on the MetaMask wallet continue to grow, so will the demand for USDC."

The launch of the lower fees for USDC on Base for MetaMask users comes amid growing demand for stablecoins in the digital token space. Demand for stablecoins on the Mercuryo platform rose at the beginning of 2025 and remains robust as use cases for stablecoins continue to flourish.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Ledger, MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Revolut. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

About MetaMask

MetaMask is the world's most popular and secure self-custodial crypto wallet, giving users access to digital assets, decentralized apps, and DeFi.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mercuryo-and-coinbase-offer-usdc-on-ramp-fee-reductions-in-metamask-amid-stablecoin-boom-302529228.html