Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
WKN: A1C6JV | ISIN: DK0060252690
Frankfurt
14.08.25
138,45 Euro
-0,25 % -0,35
14.08.2025
Pandora A/S: Course of Extraordinary General Meeting

On 14 August 2025 an Extraordinary General Meeting in Pandora A/S was held.

The Extraordinary General Meeting considered the following agenda items.

  1. Election of a new member of the Board of Directors
    Lars Sandahl Sørensen was elected as member of the Board of Directors.

  2. Authority to the chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting

Authorisation was granted to the chair of the Extraordinary General Meeting, attorney Pernille Høstrup Dalhoff, to make such amendments and additions to the resolutions passed by the Extraordinary General Meeting and to file the application for registration with the Danish Business Authority as the Authority may require for registration.

Pandora A/S

Pernille Høstrup Dalhoff
Chair of the meeting

ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, specialising in the design, crafting and marketing of accessible luxury jewellery made from high-quality materials. Each piece is created to inspire self-expression, allowing people to share their stories and passions through meaningful jewellery. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 37,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery using only recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 31.7 billion (EUR 4.2 billion) in 2024.

CONTACT

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

BILAL AZIZ
SVP, Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 3137 9486
biazi@pandora.net		Corporate Communications

JOHAN MELCHIOR
VP, Media Relations & Public Affairs
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net

ADAM FUGLSANG
Director, Investor Relations
+45 6167 7425
adfug@pandora.net

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
