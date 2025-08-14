First Camp Group AB: First Camp Group Interim report Q2 2025

First Camp, Northern Europe's largest chain of campsites and resorts, publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2025.

Second quarter 2025 (same quarter last year in brackets)

Total revenue of SEK 345.8 million (305.3)

Pro forma revenue increased with 3% compared to Q2 2024

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 53.9 million (48.2)

EBIT of SEK 13.1 million (12.3)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 144.8 million (116.0)

First two quarters 2025 (same period last year in brackets)

Total revenue of SEK 437.0 million (409.4)

Pro forma revenue decreased with 2% compared to same period 2024

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK -37.6 million (-27.8)

EBIT of SEK -116.6 million (-89.6)

Cash flow from operating activities of SEK 125.9 million (79.3)

Significant events in the second quarter

In April the acquisition of Beitostølen Hytter & Camping, with annual sales of approximately SEK 9 million, was completed.

In June, First Camp signed a three-year cooperation agreement with FRAM, France's largest tour operator for winter charter trips.

Significant events in the first quarter

In March, First Camp signed an agreement to acquire Beitostølen Hytter & Camping in Norway, with annual sales of approximately SEK 9 million.

Significant events after the reporting period

Revenue for July amounted to SEK 553 million, which is an underlying increase of 7% (8% in local currency) excluding the effect of acquisitions (pro forma). Revenue was an all-time high for July, and we are seeing year-on-year growth in all markets and in both accommodation revenue and on-site products.

First Camp has signed agreements to acquire Vadstena Camping, with annual sales of approximately SEK 13 million, and Sommarviksgruppen, with annual sales of approximately SEK 40 million. The acquisitions are expected to be completed in Q3 and Q4, respectively.

This information is information that First Camp Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on August 14, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Göran Meijer

CFO

goran.meijer@firstcamp.se

+46 (0)707 18 05 75

Johan Söör

CEO

johan.soor@firstcamp.se