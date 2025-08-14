Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-June 2025

Quarter Jan-Jun Full year SEKm 2-25 1-25 2-24 2025 2024 2024 Net sales 5 573 5 973 5 894 11 545 11 613 22 759 EBITDA 1 176 1 348 1 319 2 524 2 619 5 110 Operating profit 807 988 983 1 794 1 927 3 721 Profit after tax 602 752 744 1 354 1 487 2 861 Earnings per share, SEK 3.8 4.8 4.7 8.6 9.3 18.0 Operating margin, % 14 17 17 16 17 16 Book value, forest assets 58 413 58 098 56 744 58 413 56 744 57 843 Cash flow before investments and change in working capital 730 1 129 1 024 1 859 2 136 3 728 Net financial debt 5 353 3 560 3 255 5 353 3 255 3 397 Debt/equity ratio, % 10 6 6 10 6 6

Operating profit for January-June 2025 amounted to SEK 1 794 million (January-June 2024: 1 927), corresponding to an operating margin of 16 per cent (17). Earnings from Board and Paper increased despite a maintenance shutdown at the paperboard mill in Workington, while earnings from Renewable Energy decreased due to very low electricity prices in northern Sweden.

Compared with the first quarter, operating profit for the second quarter decreased by SEK 181 million to SEK 807 million as a result of maintenance shutdown in Workington.

Profit after tax for January-June amounted to SEK 1 354 million (1 487), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 8.6 (9.3).

In January-June, own shares were bought back for SEK 862 million, equal to 1.3 per cent of the total num-ber of shares.

In the second quarter, a dividend of SEK 1 888 million was paid.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05

Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22

Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2024 amounted to just under SEK 23 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.