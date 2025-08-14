Anzeige
Holmen AB: Holmen's Interim Report January-June 2025

QuarterJan-JunFull year
SEKm2-251-252-24202520242024
Net sales5 5735 9735 89411 54511 61322 759
EBITDA1 1761 3481 3192 5242 6195 110
Operating profit8079889831 7941 9273 721
Profit after tax6027527441 3541 4872 861
Earnings per share, SEK3.84.84.78.69.318.0
Operating margin, %141717161716
Book value, forest assets58 41358 09856 74458 41356 74457 843
Cash flow before investments and change in working capital7301 1291 0241 8592 1363 728
Net financial debt5 3533 5603 2555 3533 2553 397
Debt/equity ratio, %10661066
  • Operating profit for January-June 2025 amounted to SEK 1 794 million (January-June 2024: 1 927), corresponding to an operating margin of 16 per cent (17). Earnings from Board and Paper increased despite a maintenance shutdown at the paperboard mill in Workington, while earnings from Renewable Energy decreased due to very low electricity prices in northern Sweden.
  • Compared with the first quarter, operating profit for the second quarter decreased by SEK 181 million to SEK 807 million as a result of maintenance shutdown in Workington.
  • Profit after tax for January-June amounted to SEK 1 354 million (1 487), which corresponds to earnings per share of SEK 8.6 (9.3).
  • In January-June, own shares were bought back for SEK 862 million, equal to 1.3 per cent of the total num-ber of shares.
  • In the second quarter, a dividend of SEK 1 888 million was paid.

For further information please contact:
Henrik Sjölund, President and CEO, tel. +46 8 666 21 05
Stefan Loréhn, CFO, tel. +46 8 666 21 22
Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, tel. +46 73 986 51 12

This is information that Holmen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 CEST on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2024 amounted to just under SEK 23 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.


