Railcare Group AB: Interim Report January-June 2025

High sales and improved margin.

SECOND QUARTER

Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 178.1 million (179.8).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 18.1 million (17.1).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.33 (0.44).

FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR

Consolidated net sales amounted to SEK 301.2 million (309.2).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 22.5 million (32.2).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.52 (0.63).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

Railcare has established new clearance locomotives in Gävle and Ånge.

CEO COMMENTS

Net sales in the second quarter totalled SEK 178.1 million (179.8), and operating profit amounted to SEK 18.1 million (17.1). This corresponds to an operating margin of 10.2 percent (9.5).

"We delivered a solid second quarter with strong sales and improved margins. We should also remember that we are comparing ourselves with a strong second quarter last year. As anticipated, sales in the Contracting segment declined during the quarter due to the absence of major projects, although this was offset by strong sales growth in both the Transport and Technology segments."

Growth journey continues according to plan

With the goal of reaching SEK 1,000 million in sales and an operating margin of 13 percent by the full year 2027, we continue to develop our organisation and ways of working to support this ambition. We hold a strong market position across all our business areas. The significant maintenance needs of the railway mean that a high volume of maintenance work is planned over the coming years. Funding has been allocated in the infrastructure plan, and the main challenge is to accomplish as much as possible within tight timeframes - with a strong focus on safety. What we at Railcare refer to as "pit stops."

In the Technology segment, the near-term focus is on completing our in-house developed MPV machines, while also delivering external assignments at our workshops in Skelleftehamn and Långsele. Over the longer term, we aim to broaden our offering - whether through new construction, life extension, or ongoing maintenance. Sales efforts have intensified to increase the share of external assignments in Skelleftehamn. Patrik Söderholm, formerly responsible for the Långsele workshop, has been appointed Head of the Technology Business Area and now forms part of Group Management. Creating synergies between our workshops and ensuring that our strong reputation among external customers benefits the entire segment are important priorities.

Transport operations continue to grow. During the second quarter, clearance locomotives were deployed in Gävle and Ånge. Several major track replacement projects are currently underway, contributing to a high volume of contracting transports. Our high delivery reliability stands out in the industry, giving us strong confidence in securing new transport assignments in the years ahead will be essential oo meet our targets.

UK operations

Operations in the UK have experienced low volumes since the outbreak of the pandemic and the UK's withdrawal from the EU. As in Sweden, we have a framework agreement with Network Rail. While the agreement does not include volume guarantees, it sets compensation per shift. The current agreement expired on 31 July 2025, and we are now in ongoing discussions with Network Rail regarding a new framework agreement. We are also exploring alternative arrangements to secure a baseline volume of work in the UK. The outcome of these discussions will be critical to the future of our UK operations.

Ongoing challenges in the railway sector create opportunities for Railcare

This summer once again brought major challenges for the railway. Several major disruptions have affected both passenger traffic and freight operations. Frustration is growing, and it is necessary to take strong measures to make the railways robust and reliable in the long term. Adding to the pressure are the effects of climate change, including increasingly rapid weather shifts and heavy rainfall in some regions. These factors must be considered in both new infrastructure projects and the maintenance of existing systems. While there is general agreement on the nature of the problems, differing views remain on the appropriate solutions. However, there is broad consensus on one key point: the need for effective railway maintenance, where machines, methods, and manpower work seamlessly together.

Railcare is well regarded in the industry and known for its innovation and problem-solving capabilities. We are committed to doing our part in building a more robust and reliable railway.

Mattias Remahl

CEO

About Railcare Group

The railway specialist Railcare offers innovative products and services for the railway; for example, railway maintenance with self-developed machines, a locomotive workshop, special transport and machine sales projects. Our market is mainly in Scandinavia and the United Kingdom. The railway industry is in a positive development with increasing traffic volumes, extensive investment programs, developing cost-effective freight and passenger transport, and rising environmental awareness. Railcare delivers both sustainable and efficient solutions that contribute to the railway, so it can be used for the maximum number of years to come. The shares of Railcare Group AB (publ) are listed on the Small Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group has approximately 200 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 630 million. The company's headquarters are in Skellefteå.

This information is information that Railcare Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-14 07:30 CEST.