Kaldvik AS: Kaldvík AS: Appointment of new CEO

Frøya, 14 August 2025: The board of directors (the "Board") of Kaldvík AS (the "Company") and Roy-Tore Rikardsen have today agreed that Mr. Rikardsen will step down as CEO of the Company with immediate effect.

Vidar Aspehaug will take the role as interim CEO while the Board initiates the search for a new permanent CEO.

Vidar Aspehaug joined the Company in 2022 and has been part of the Company's executive management for the last three years, with responsibility for the fish health and quality management teams. Aspehaug holds a doctor's degree in fish health from the University of Bergen and he is the founder and former CEO and CBDO of PatoGen AS, which is the most renowned fish health laboratory in Norway.

"We are grateful for Roy-Tore's contribution to the Company in the transitional period following the resignation of the former CEO and founder", says Asle Rønning, chair of the Board.

"I have been privileged to work with fantastic Collegues in Kaldvik AS and both the Company and the industry will have a great future in Icelandic business life the coming years" says Rikardsen.

Mr. Rikardsen will remain available to the Company until the end of February 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. The Board extends its gratitude to Rikardsen for his contribution by leading and developing the Company.

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík AS is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.

