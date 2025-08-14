TPI Composites, Inc. Advances Chapter 11 Process with Court Approval of First-Day Motions

Secures Access to Liquidity and Financial Flexibility

Operations Continue Uninterrupted for Employees, Customers, and Supply Partners

Company Focused on Executing Strategic Initiatives for Long-Term Stability

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) together with its domestic subsidiaries (collectively, "TPI" or the "Company") announced today that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Bankruptcy Court") approved all first-day motions filed by the Company in connection with its voluntary chapter 11 proceedings.

The approvals provide the Company with the operational flexibility and liquidity necessary to continue normal business operations during the chapter 11 process. Key motions approved include, interim approval for debtor-in-possession financing from its senior secured lenders of up to $82.5 million, the continuation of employee wages and benefits, maintenance of cash management systems, and the authority to pay certain prepetition obligations critical to ongoing operations.

"Our priority is to maintain stability and support for our employees, customers, and partners during this process," said Bill Siwek, Chief Executive Officer of TPI. "The court's approval of these first-day motions allows us to focus on executing our strategic initiatives to strengthen the Company for the long term."

Additional Information

Additional information regarding the Company's court-supervised process is available at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/TPIComposites. Court filings and other information related to the proceedings are available on a separate website administrated by the Company's claims agent, Kroll, at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/TPIComposites; by calling Kroll representatives at (877) 280-2696 within the U.S. & Canada (or +1 (646) 290-7082 internationally for calls originating outside of the U.S.); or by sending an email to TPIinfo@ra.kroll.com.

About TPI



TPI Composites, Inc.?is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, costeffective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind markets. TPI is headquartered in?Scottsdale, Arizona?and operates factories in the?U.S.,?Mexico, Türkiye and?India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in?Denmark?and?Germany?and global service training centers in the?U.S.?and?Spain.

Investor Relations

480-315-8742

Investors@TPIComposites.com