Donnerstag, 14.08.2025
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: 863533 | ISIN: US3647601083 | Ticker-Symbol: GAP
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 11:52
18,212 Euro
+0,72 % +0,130
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 22:17 Uhr
Gap Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced that its board of directors has authorized a third quarter fiscal year 2025 dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on or after October 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2025.

About Gap Inc.
Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
 Whitney Notaro
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
 [email protected]

SOURCE Gap Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
