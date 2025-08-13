CAE Inc.: CAE announces the final 2025 Annual and Special Meeting Board of Directors election results

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announces the final director election results from its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee Votes

for For (%) Votes against Against (%) Ayman Antoun 256,355,986 99.92 % 217,827 0.08 % Sophie Brochu 248,776,836 96.96 % 7,796,974 3.04 % Matthew Bromberg 256,450,571 99.95 % 122,644 0.05 % Patrick Decostre 255,304,235 99.51 % 1,269,577 0.49 % Elise Eberwein 254,365,361 99.14 % 2,208,451 0.86 % Ian L. Edwards 255,280,011 99.50 % 1,293,203 0.50 % Marianne Harrison 254,018,393 99.00 % 2,555,420 1.00 % Peter Lee 256,428,182 99.94 % 145,630 0.06 % Katherine A. Lehman 256,250,677 99.87 % 323,136 0.13 % Mary Lou Maher 255,736,237 99.67 % 836,976 0.33 % Calin Rovinescu 246,365,363 96.02 % 10,208,447 3.98 % Patrick M. Shanahan 235,573,867 91.82 % 20,999,344 8.18 % Louis Têtu 235,158,380 91.65 % 21,415,430 8.35 %

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness-today and tomorrow.

Read our FY25 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report

CAE Contacts:

General Media:

Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications

+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management,

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.