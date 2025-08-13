CAE Inc.: CAE announces the final 2025 Annual and Special Meeting Board of Directors election results

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announces the final director election results from its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:
Nominee
Votes
For
(%)
Votes against
Against (%)
Ayman Antoun
256,355,986
99.92 %
217,827
0.08 %
Sophie Brochu
248,776,836
96.96 %
7,796,974
3.04 %
Matthew Bromberg
256,450,571
99.95 %
122,644
0.05 %
Patrick Decostre
255,304,235
99.51 %
1,269,577
0.49 %
Elise Eberwein
254,365,361
99.14 %
2,208,451
0.86 %
Ian L. Edwards
255,280,011
99.50 %
1,293,203
0.50 %
Marianne Harrison
254,018,393
99.00 %
2,555,420
1.00 %
Peter Lee
256,428,182
99.94 %
145,630
0.06 %
Katherine A. Lehman
256,250,677
99.87 %
323,136
0.13 %
Mary Lou Maher
255,736,237
99.67 %
836,976
0.33 %
Calin Rovinescu
246,365,363
96.02 %
10,208,447
3.98 %
Patrick M. Shanahan
235,573,867
91.82 %
20,999,344
8.18 %
Louis Têtu
235,158,380
91.65 %
21,415,430
8.35 %
Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.
About CAE
At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness-today and tomorrow.
Read our FY25 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report
CAE Contacts:
General Media:
Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications
+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]
Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management,
+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]
SOURCE CAE Inc.