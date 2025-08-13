Anzeige
CAE Inc.: CAE announces the final 2025 Annual and Special Meeting Board of Directors election results

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announces the final director election results from its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee

Votes
for

For

(%)

Votes against

Against (%)

Ayman Antoun

256,355,986

99.92 %

217,827

0.08 %

Sophie Brochu

248,776,836

96.96 %

7,796,974

3.04 %

Matthew Bromberg

256,450,571

99.95 %

122,644

0.05 %

Patrick Decostre

255,304,235

99.51 %

1,269,577

0.49 %

Elise Eberwein

254,365,361

99.14 %

2,208,451

0.86 %

Ian L. Edwards

255,280,011

99.50 %

1,293,203

0.50 %

Marianne Harrison

254,018,393

99.00 %

2,555,420

1.00 %

Peter Lee

256,428,182

99.94 %

145,630

0.06 %

Katherine A. Lehman

256,250,677

99.87 %

323,136

0.13 %

Mary Lou Maher

255,736,237

99.67 %

836,976

0.33 %

Calin Rovinescu

246,365,363

96.02 %

10,208,447

3.98 %

Patrick M. Shanahan

235,573,867

91.82 %

20,999,344

8.18 %

Louis Têtu

235,158,380

91.65 %

21,415,430

8.35 %

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness-today and tomorrow.

Read our FY25 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report

CAE Contacts:

General Media:
 Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications
+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management,
+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
