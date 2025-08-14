Anzeige
WKN: A2PP3Q | ISIN: BRALSOACNOR5 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 00:58 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALLOS S.A.: Allos 2Q25 Results: SSS +7.1%, SSR +7.7% And FFOPS +9%

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLOS S.A. (B3: ALOS3), the most complete experience, entertainment, services, lifestyle and shopping platform in Latin America announces its results for the second quarter of 2025 (2Q25). At the end of 2Q25, the Company held ownership of 45 malls, totalling 1,909 thousand sqm of Total GLA and 1,242 thousand sqm of Owned GLA. The Company also provided planning, management, and leasing services to 10 third-party malls with a total GLA of 296 Thousand sqm.

FFOPS GROWS 8.8%: FFO amounted to R$304.6 million, representing a 1.9% increase compared to 2Q25, despite the elevated interest rate environment. FFOPS rose by 8.8%, driven by the recent share buyback programs.

SALES INCREASED 9.5% AND SSS ROSE 7.1%: Total sales reached R$10.1 billion, reflecting a 9.5% increase YoY, driven by continuous tenant mix and portfolio management improvement. The SSS indicator was 7.1%, while SAS reached 7.9%.

REVENUE GROWS 8.4%: ALLOS' revenue reached R$656.4 million, indicating an 8.4% increase compared to 2Q24. Notably, rental revenue grew by 6.7% during this period. The SSR was 7.7%.

MEDIA INCREASE 31.3%: Media revenues continue contributing to the Company's growth, reaching R$45.2 million, which indicates a 31.3% increase YoY.

COSTS DECREASE 8.9%: Strong operating performance and an 8.9% cost reduction resulted in a NOI margin of 93.3% in the second quarter of 2025. This metric reached R$579.8 million, representing an 8.5% increase YoY.

REDUCTION OF EXPENSES AND IMPROVEMENT OF EBITDA MARGIN: ALLOS has achieved efficiency gains. In 2Q25, SG&A decreased by 1.0% compared to 2Q24. EBITDA reached R$475.7 million, marking an increase of 10.8%, with a margin of 72.5%, 160 bps higher than in 2Q24.

ALLOS RETURNS 78.8% OF FFO TO SHAREHOLDERS: In 1H25, ALLOS returned R$456.4 million to its shareholders through dividends, IoE, and share buybacks. This represents 78.8% of the FFO recorded in the first half of 2025. Additionally, the Net Debt to EBITDA ratio remains stable at 1.7x.

CASE STUDY: As we continue our series of case studies showcasing the strength of ALLOS' portfolio, this quarter, we are highlighting eight malls in the Midwest and South regions. In the Midwest, ALLOS' malls account for 23% of total sales, representing 12.3% of the region's GLA. In the South, the company's assets hold a market share of 12.5% of sales, comprising only 5.4% of the region's GLA.

SOURCE ALLOS S.A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
