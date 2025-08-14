NetEase, Inc.: NetEase Announces Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB27.9 billion (US$3.9 billion), an increase of 9.4% compared with the same quarter of 2024. Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB22.8 billion (US$3.2 billion), an increase of 13.7% compared with the same quarter of 2024. Youdao net revenues were RMB1.4 billion (US$197.9 million), an increase of 7.2% compared with the same quarter of 2024. NetEase Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion (US$274.8 million), a decrease of 3.5% compared with the same quarter of 2024. Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB1.7 billion (US$237.2 million), a decrease of 17.8% compared with the same quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was RMB18.1 billion (US$2.5 billion), an increase of 12.5% compared with the same quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses were RMB9.0 billion (US$1.3 billion), a decrease of 0.6% compared with the same quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB9.5 billion (US$1.3 billion). [1]

Basic net income per share was US$0.38 (US$1.88 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.42 (US$2.09 per ADS).[1]

[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement.

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights

Extended global traction with new launches across regions: FragPunk ranked No. 2 on PlayStation's North America free-to-play download chart in May, following its April 29 global launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Dunk City Dynasty gained substantial momentum with its May 22 global launch, topping iOS download charts in multiple regions and reaching No. 2 in the U.S. MARVEL Mystic Mayhem 's June 25 launch propelled the game to No. 1 on iOS download charts across multiple regions and No. 2 in the U.S.

Sustained player momentum and operating strength across established franchises: Sword of Justic e (previously Justice mobile game) hit No. 3 on China's iOS top-grossing chart shortly after its second anniversary update on June 30. Once Human reached No. 4 on Steam's global top sellers chart following its anniversary update on July 3. Identity V ranked No. 6 on the iOS top-grossing chart in China following its seasonal update on July 10. Naraka: Bladepoint mobile game celebrated its first anniversary with the launch of a new version on July 10, propelling it to No. 6 on China's iOS top-grossing chart. Eggy Party reached No. 5 on China's iOS top-grossing chart on July 11 after a series of third-anniversary events. Marvel Rivals ranked No. 2 on Steam's global top-sellers chart and No. 1 in the U.S with its Summer Party Event unveiled on July 17. Fantasy Westward Journey Online reached a new all-time high with over 2.93 million peak concurrent players in August.

Further captivated players in China with Blizzard titles. Hearthstone ranked No. 5 on China's iOS top-grossing chart on July 9, fueled by the launch of The Lost City of Un'Goro expansion pack, while World of Warcraft 's 20th anniversary celebration in China sparked strong community engagement with the announcement of a new China -exclusive server set to launch in November.

ranked No. 5 on China's iOS top-grossing chart on July 9, fueled by the launch of expansion pack, while 's 20th anniversary celebration in China sparked strong community engagement with the announcement of a new China -exclusive server set to launch in November. Enriched global pipeline with exciting new titles underway, including NetEase's original ocean adventure RPG Sea of Remnants and story-driven action-adventure game Blood Message, along with plans to bring Sword of Justice and Where Winds Meet to the global market.

"In the second quarter, we grew our player community with thrilling new content that reinforces our position as a creator of high-impact, genre-defining games," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "At the core of our expansion is product innovation, disciplined execution and deep community engagement, all capabilities we have honed over many years and powered by our strong technological foundation. We will continue to push the boundaries of player experiences, scaling original IP to build lasting franchises and growing alongside our collaborative global partners.

"Beyond games, we remain focused on innovation, refining our products and content to deliver long-term value for our users, partners and shareholders," Mr. Ding concluded.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB27.9 billion (US$3.9 billion), compared with RMB28.8 billion and RMB25.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB22.8 billion (US$3.2 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB24.0 billion and RMB20.1 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 97.1% of the segment's net revenues for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 97.5% and 96.1% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in online games net revenues was due to certain self-developed and licensed games. The year-over-year increase was attributable to higher net revenues from Identity V, our newly launched games Where Winds Meet and Marvel Rivals and certain licensed games.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.4 billion (US$197.9 million) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.3 billion each for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024. Net revenues from its online marketing services and learning services increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, while net revenues from its smart devices decreased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music were RMB2.0 billion (US$274.8 million) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.9 billion and RMB2.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. Net revenues from its online music services increased both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, while net revenues from its social entertainment services and others increased quarter-over-quarter but decreased year-over-year.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1.7 billion (US$237.2 million) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.6 billion and RMB2.1 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was led by increased net revenues from Yanxuan. The year-over-year decrease was due to decreased net revenues from Yanxuan, advertising services and certain other businesses in this segment.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB9.8 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared with RMB10.3 billion and RMB9.4 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively, with revenue sharing costs related to platforms and royalties for licensed games decreasing quarter-over-quarter, while royalties for licensed games increased year-over-year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB18.1 billion (US$2.5 billion), compared with RMB18.5 billion and RMB16.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB9.0 billion (US$1.3 billion), compared with RMB8.0 billion and RMB9.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to increased marketing expenditures related to games and related value-added services.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Other income/(expenses) consisted of investment income, interest income, net exchange losses/(gains) and others. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to fair value changes of equity security investments, and the year-over-year increase was primarily due to net exchange gains in the second quarter of 2025, compared with net exchange losses recorded in the same quarter of 2024.

Income Tax

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1.6 billion (US$217.9 million) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.9 billion and RMB1.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 14.7%, compared with 15.3% and 16.0% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB10.3 billion and RMB6.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Basic net income was US$0.38 per share (US$1.88 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.45 per share (US$2.27 per ADS) and US$0.29 per share (US$1.47 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB9.5 billion (US$1.3 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB11.2 billion and RMB7.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic net income was US$0.42 per share (US$2.09 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with US$0.49 per share (US$2.47 per ADS) and US$0.34 per share (US$1.70 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Other Financial Information

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans) totaled RMB142.1 billion (US$19.8 billion), compared with RMB131.5 billion as of December 31, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB10.9 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB12.1 billion and RMB6.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2024, respectively.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors approved a dividend of US$0.1140 per share (US$0.5700 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2025 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on August 28, 2025, Beijing /Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on August 28, 2025 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be September 8, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around September 11, 2025, for holders of ADSs.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.1350 per share (US$0.6750 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2025 in June 2025.

Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions. This share repurchase program commenced on January 10, 2023, and will be in effect for a period not to exceed 36 months from such date. As of June 30, 2025, approximately 22.1 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$2.0 billion.

The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest-running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.

Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning and advertising solutions provider, and NetEase Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

December 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 51,383,310

54,430,728

7,598,237 Time deposits 75,441,355

75,277,705

10,508,362 Restricted cash 3,086,405

3,731,100

520,841 Accounts receivable, net 5,669,027

5,776,412

806,356 Inventories 571,548

591,756

82,606 Prepayments and other current assets, net 6,416,868

6,161,982

860,179 Short-term investments 10,756,143

16,980,429

2,370,376 Total current assets 153,324,656

162,950,112

22,746,957











Non-current assets:









Property, equipment and software, net 8,520,101

8,447,022

1,179,159 Land use rights, net 4,172,465

4,111,093

573,886 Deferred tax assets 1,113,435

2,190,156

305,734 Time deposits 3,025,000

2,935,000

409,710 Restricted cash 5,208

5,266

735 Other long-term assets 25,830,685

27,860,004

3,889,107 Total non-current assets 42,666,894

45,548,541

6,358,331 Total assets 195,991,550

208,498,653

29,105,288











Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 720,549

695,414

97,076 Salary and welfare payables 4,683,009

3,560,061

496,965 Taxes payable 2,759,185

3,796,135

529,920 Short-term loans 11,805,051

11,276,303

1,574,111 Contract liabilities 15,299,222

16,966,562

2,368,441 Accrued liabilities and other payables 14,400,641

14,157,432

1,976,301 Total current liabilities 49,667,657

50,451,907

7,042,814











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 2,173,117

2,724,485

380,323 Long-term loans 427,997

-

- Other long-term liabilities 1,228,641

1,218,109

170,041 Total non-current liabilities 3,829,755

3,942,594

550,364 Total liabilities 53,497,412

54,394,501

7,593,178











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 84,272

87,741

12,248











NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity 138,685,606

149,587,316

20,881,584 Noncontrolling interests 3,724,260

4,429,095

618,278 Total equity 142,409,866

154,016,411

21,499,862











Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests and shareholders' equity 195,991,550

208,498,653

29,105,288

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2024



2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025





RMB



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

































Net revenues



25,485,805



28,828,545

27,891,664

3,893,526

52,337,546

56,720,209

7,917,836 Cost of revenues



(9,443,587)



(10,349,139)

(9,839,182)

(1,373,497)

(19,279,408)

(20,188,321)

(2,818,181) Gross profit



16,042,218



18,479,406

18,052,482

2,520,029

33,058,138

36,531,888

5,099,655

































Operating expenses:































Selling and marketing expenses



(3,501,737)



(2,695,597)

(3,578,174)

(499,494)

(7,523,941)

(6,273,771)

(875,785) General and administrative expenses



(1,091,441)



(956,337)

(1,056,578)

(147,493)

(2,287,916)

(2,012,915)

(280,992) Research and development expenses



(4,455,717)



(4,386,313)

(4,356,646)

(608,164)

(8,630,475)

(8,742,959)

(1,220,470) Total operating expenses



(9,048,895)



(8,038,247)

(8,991,398)

(1,255,151)

(18,442,332)

(17,029,645)

(2,377,247) Operating profit



6,993,323



10,441,159

9,061,084

1,264,878

14,615,806

19,502,243

2,722,408

































Other income/(expenses):































Investment income, net



103,674



692,751

328,444

45,849

282,965

1,021,195

142,553 Interest income, net



1,186,219



1,060,886

953,490

133,102

2,463,816

2,014,376

281,196 Exchange (losses)/gains, net



(239,375)



1,803

114,037

15,919

(224,364)

115,840

16,171 Other, net



85,694



255,315

192,167

26,825

279,582

447,482

62,466 Income before tax



8,129,535



12,451,914

10,649,222

1,486,573

17,417,805

23,101,136

3,224,794 Income tax



(1,300,939)



(1,905,143)

(1,560,757)

(217,873)

(2,786,849)

(3,465,900)

(483,821) Net income



6,828,596



10,546,771

9,088,465

1,268,700

14,630,956

19,635,236

2,740,973

































Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling

interests



(960)



(1,049)

(1,051)

(147)

(1,918)

(2,100)

(293) Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests and redeemable noncontrolling

interests



(68,887)



(244,565)

(486,404)

(67,899)

(236,343)

(730,969)

(102,039) Net income attributable to the

Company's shareholders



6,758,749



10,301,157

8,601,010

1,200,654

14,392,695

18,902,167

2,638,641

































Net income per share *































Basic



2.10



3.25

2.70

0.38

4.48

5.94

0.83 Diluted



2.08



3.21

2.67

0.37

4.43

5.88

0.82

































Net income per ADS *































Basic



10.50



16.23

13.49

1.88

22.39

29.71

4.15 Diluted



10.42



16.06

13.36

1.87

22.17

29.41

4.11

































Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in calculating net income

per share *































Basic



3,217,699



3,173,899

3,188,634

3,188,634

3,214,682

3,181,307

3,181,307 Diluted



3,243,056



3,206,362

3,214,681

3,214,681

3,246,254

3,210,563

3,210,563

* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares. The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net income

6,828,596

10,546,771

9,088,465

1,268,700

14,630,956

19,635,236

2,740,973 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:



























Depreciation and amortization

631,957

480,761

428,427

59,806

1,199,880

909,188

126,918 Fair value changes of equity security and other investments

(7,887)

(558,499)

55,715

7,778

(376,145)

(502,784)

(70,186) Impairment losses on investments

210,741

89,071

161,463

22,539

339,158

250,534

34,973 Fair value changes of short-term investments

(128,295)

(201,609)

(344,604)

(48,105)

(189,105)

(546,213)

(76,248) Share-based compensation cost

1,079,056

951,872

946,395

132,112

1,973,356

1,898,267

264,988 Allowance for expected credit losses

9,281

16,771

153,179

21,383

20,881

169,950

23,724 (Gains)/losses on disposal of property, equipment and software

(326)

20,293

(30,920)

(4,316)

1,806

(10,627)

(1,484) Unrealized exchange gains

(209,311)

(28,453)

(165,662)

(23,126)

(226,820)

(194,115)

(27,097) (Gains)/losses on disposal of long-term investments,

business and subsidiaries

(141,114)

11,675

(141,078)

(19,694)

(154,601)

(129,403)

(18,064) Deferred income taxes

(1,280,076)

328,272

(853,764)

(119,181)

(795,022)

(525,492)

(73,356) Share of results on equity method investees

39,200

(18,668)

13,479

1,882

203,471

(5,189)

(724) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



























Accounts receivable

1,410,478

(1,088,960)

953,295

133,075

51,767

(135,665)

(18,938) Inventories

29,552

53,773

(73,944)

(10,322)

120,930

(20,171)

(2,816) Prepayments and other assets

530,856

(295,178)

583,484

81,451

856,996

288,306

40,246 Accounts payable

(126,862)

(148,076)

119,644

16,702

(133,863)

(28,432)

(3,969) Salary and welfare payables

879,058

(2,085,111)

920,662

128,520

(1,299,550)

(1,164,449)

(162,551) Taxes payable

(1,462,700)

1,796,123

(764,372)

(106,702)

(190,878)

1,031,751

144,027 Contract liabilities

(1,270,324)

2,526,198

(718,719)

(100,329)

303,762

1,807,479

252,314 Accrued liabilities and other payables

(490,048)

(290,374)

530,718

74,085

(247,978)

240,344

33,551 Net cash provided by operating activities

6,531,832

12,106,652

10,861,863

1,516,258

16,089,001

22,968,515

3,206,281





























Cash flows from investing activities:



























Purchase of property, equipment and software

(168,880)

(454,071)

(189,842)

(26,501)

(583,898)

(643,913)

(89,887) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software

660

1,336

21,499

3,001

4,166

22,835

3,188 Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights

(399,533)

(298,771)

(313,349)

(43,742)

(588,354)

(612,120)

(85,449) Net changes of short-term investments with terms of three months or less

(8,194,289)

(6,138,556)

776,428

108,385

(5,792,640)

(5,362,128)

(748,524) Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months

-

(2,970,000)

(5,800,000)

(809,649)

-

(8,770,000)

(1,224,245) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms over three months

-

2,708,601

5,745,454

802,034

-

8,454,055

1,180,141 Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of subsidiaries

(193,450)

(90,966)

(2,741,641)

(382,718)

(675,254)

(2,832,607)

(395,417) Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments, businesses,

subsidiaries and other financial instruments

840,649

77,428

784,855

109,562

926,105

862,283

120,370 Placement/rollover of matured time deposits

(61,775,606)

(49,601,807)

(27,980,605)

(3,905,942)

(96,334,442)

(77,582,412)

(10,830,087) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits

55,211,839

43,926,482

33,617,510

4,692,823

101,260,221

77,543,992

10,824,724 Change in other long-term assets

(172,543)

(678)

(27,367)

(3,820)

(207,168)

(28,045)

(3,915) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(14,851,153)

(12,841,002)

3,892,942

543,433

(1,991,264)

(8,948,060)

(1,249,101)





























Cash flows from financing activities:



























Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less

(2,085,053)

(2,254,415)

2,017,570

281,642

(2,484,779)

(236,845)

(33,062) Proceeds of loans with terms over three months

1,069,020

2,747,550

1,231,000

171,841

8,067,270

3,978,550

555,384 Payment of loans with terms over three months

(10,681,827)

(2,935,677)

(1,804,730)

(251,930)

(11,638,827)

(4,740,407)

(661,735) Net amounts received related to capital contribution from

of noncontrolling interests shareholders

50,572

42,517

42,400

5,919

92,786

84,917

11,854 Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/purchase of

subsidiaries' ADSs and shares

(2,007,030)

(303,601)

(355,563)

(49,635)

(3,240,810)

(659,164)

(92,016) Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders

(2,264,799)

(5,584,532)

(3,082,122)

(430,248)

(7,209,815)

(8,666,654)

(1,209,818) Net cash used in financing activities

(15,919,117)

(8,288,158)

(1,951,445)

(272,411)

(16,414,175)

(10,239,603)

(1,429,393)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash held in foreign currencies

8,234

(56,932)

(31,749)

(4,432)

(34,904)

(88,681)

(12,380) Net(decrease)/ increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(24,230,204)

(9,079,440)

12,771,611

1,782,848

(2,351,342)

3,692,171

515,407 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period

46,085,520

54,474,923

45,395,483

6,336,965

24,206,658

54,474,923

7,604,406 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period

21,855,316

45,395,483

58,167,094

8,119,813

21,855,316

58,167,094

8,119,813





























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



























Cash paid for income taxes, net

2,848,493

1,206,555

2,184,556

304,952

4,031,204

3,391,111

473,381 Cash paid for interest expenses

152,943

97,424

64,366

8,985

299,398

161,790

22,585

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:



























Games and related value-added services

20,055,819

24,048,007

22,806,459

3,183,659

41,516,197

46,854,466

6,540,631 Youdao

1,321,721

1,298,262

1,417,541

197,881

2,713,580

2,715,803

379,111 NetEase Cloud Music

2,040,952

1,858,388

1,968,729

274,824

4,070,493

3,827,117

534,245 Innovative businesses and others

2,067,313

1,623,888

1,698,935

237,162

4,037,276

3,322,823

463,849 Total net revenues

25,485,805

28,828,545

27,891,664

3,893,526

52,337,546

56,720,209

7,917,836





























Cost of revenues:



























Games and related value-added services

(6,008,604)

(7,495,262)

(6,792,240)

(948,161)

(12,563,915)

(14,287,502)

(1,994,458) Youdao

(684,942)

(684,035)

(808,181)

(112,817)

(1,395,298)

(1,492,216)

(208,305) NetEase Cloud Music

(1,385,756)

(1,175,777)

(1,258,855)

(175,729)

(2,644,762)

(2,434,632)

(339,862) Innovative businesses and others

(1,364,285)

(994,065)

(979,906)

(136,790)

(2,675,433)

(1,973,971)

(275,556) Total cost of revenues

(9,443,587)

(10,349,139)

(9,839,182)

(1,373,497)

(19,279,408)

(20,188,321)

(2,818,181)





























Gross profit:



























Games and related value-added services

14,047,215

16,552,745

16,014,219

2,235,498

28,952,282

32,566,964

4,546,173 Youdao

636,779

614,227

609,360

85,064

1,318,282

1,223,587

170,806 NetEase Cloud Music

655,196

682,611

709,874

99,095

1,425,731

1,392,485

194,383 Innovative businesses and others

703,028

629,823

719,029

100,372

1,361,843

1,348,852

188,293 Total gross profit

16,042,218

18,479,406

18,052,482

2,520,029

33,058,138

36,531,888

5,099,655

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.1636 on the last trading day of June 2025 (June 30, 2025) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2025, or at any other certain date.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2024



2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025



RMB



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:





























Cost of revenues

319,949



233,711

291,326

40,668

574,884

525,037

73,292 Operating expenses





























Selling and marketing expenses

42,865



32,578

37,300

5,207

60,734

69,878

9,755 General and administrative expenses

286,350



261,259

207,202

28,924

575,986

468,461

65,395 Research and development expenses

429,892



424,324

410,567

57,313

761,752

834,891

116,546

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiary to meet the disclosure requirements under different accounting standards requirements.

Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

6,758,749

10,301,157

8,601,010

1,200,654

14,392,695

18,902,167

2,638,641 Add: Share-based compensation

1,059,939

935,570

930,921

129,952

1,936,837

1,866,491

260,552 Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

7,818,688

11,236,727

9,531,931

1,330,606

16,329,532

20,768,658

2,899,193





























Non-GAAP net income per share *



























Basic

2.43

3.54

2.99

0.42

5.08

6.53

0.91 Diluted

2.41

3.50

2.96

0.41

5.03

6.46

0.90





























Non-GAAP net income per ADS *



























Basic

12.15

17.70

14.95

2.09

25.40

32.64

4.56 Diluted

12.05

17.51

14.81

2.07

25.15

32.32

4.51

* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares. The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

Note 5: Reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which differ in certain respects from IFRS Accounting Standards. The effects of material differences between the unaudited condensed consolidated financial information prepared under U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards ("Reconciliation Statement") are as follows in RMB (in thousands).

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor of the Company in Hong Kong, has performed a limited assurance engagement on the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information".

Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income (Extract):





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Amounts as reported

under U.S. GAAP Investments measured at fair

value Redeemable

noncontrolling interests Amounts as

reported under

IFRS Accounting

Standards

(Note (a)) (Note (b)) Fair value changes of redeemable noncontrolling interests - - (571) (571) Investment income, net 282,965 (108,548) - 174,417 Income before tax 17,417,805 (108,548) (571) 17,308,686 Income tax (2,786,849) 7,127 - (2,779,722) Net income 14,630,956 (101,421) (571) 14,528,964 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,918) - 1,918 - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and

redeemable noncontrolling interests (236,343) - 571 (235,772) Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders 14,392,695 (101,421) 1,918 14,293,192













For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



Amounts as reported

under U.S. GAAP Investments measured at fair

value Redeemable

noncontrolling interests Amounts as

reported under

IFRS Accounting

Standards

(Note (a)) (Note (b)) Investment income, net 1,021,195 (167,094) - 854,101 Income before tax 23,101,136 (167,094) - 22,934,042 Income tax (3,465,900) 7,924 - (3,457,976) Net income 19,635,236 (159,170) - 19,476,066 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (2,100) - 2,100 - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and

redeemable noncontrolling interests (730,969) - - (730,969) Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders 18,902,167 (159,170) 2,100 18,745,097

Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (Extract):





As of December 31, 2024



Amounts as reported

under U.S. GAAP Investments measured at fair

value Redeemable

noncontrolling interests Amounts as

reported under

IFRS Accounting

Standards

(Note (a)) (Note (b)) Other long-term assets 25,830,685 (13,800,189) - 12,030,496 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 15,682,924 - 15,682,924 Total Assets 195,991,550 1,882,735 - 197,874,285 Deferred tax liabilities 2,173,117 26,600 - 2,199,717 Total Liabilities 53,497,412 26,600 - 53,524,012 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 84,272 - (84,272) - Total equity 142,409,866 1,856,135 84,272 144,350,273 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests

and shareholders' equity 195,991,550 1,882,735 - 197,874,285













As of June 30, 2025



Amounts as reported

under U.S. GAAP Investments measured at fair

value Redeemable

noncontrolling interests Amounts as

reported under

IFRS Accounting

Standards

(Note (a)) (Note (b)) Other long-term assets 27,860,004 (15,990,681) - 11,869,323 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 17,706,322 - 17,706,322 Total Assets 208,498,653 1,715,641 - 210,214,294 Deferred tax liabilities 2,724,485 18,676 - 2,743,161 Total Liabilities 54,394,501 18,676 - 54,413,177 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 87,741 - (87,741) - Total equity 154,016,411 1,696,965 87,741 155,801,117 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests

and shareholders' equity 208,498,653 1,715,641 - 210,214,294

Notes:

Basis of Preparation

The Company is responsible for preparation of the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and relevant guidance in HKEX-GL111-22. The Reconciliation Statement was prepared based on the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2025 prepared under U.S. GAAP, with material adjustments made (if any) thereto in arriving at the unaudited financial information of the Company prepared under IFRS Accounting Standards. The adjustments reflect the material differences between the Company's accounting policies under U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards.

Note a. Investments measured at fair value

Under U.S. GAAP, NetEase applied the measurement alternative to record the investments in equity securities (including preferred shares and ordinary shares without significant influence) without readily determinable fair values at cost, less impairment, and plus or minus subsequent adjustments for observable price changes recognized in the consolidated income statements.

Under IFRS Accounting Standards, these investments were classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognized through profit or loss.

Note b. Redeemable noncontrolling interests

Under U.S. GAAP, SEC guidance provides for mezzanine-equity (temporary equity) category in addition to the financial liability and permanent equity categories. The purpose of this "in-between" category is to indicate that a security whose redemption is outside the control of the issuer may not be classified as a permanent part of equity. NetEase classified the redeemable preferred shares issued by certain subsidiaries as redeemable noncontrolling interests in the condensed consolidated balance sheets and recorded them initially at fair value, net of issuance costs. NetEase recognized accretion to the respective redemption value of the redeemable preferred shares over the period starting from issuance date to the earliest redemption date.

Under IFRS Accounting Standards, there is no concept of mezzanine or temporary equity classification. NetEase designated the redeemable preferred shares as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss which are measured at fair value. Subsequent to initial recognition, the amounts of changes in fair value that were attributed to changes in credit risk of the issuer were recognized in other comprehensive income, and the remaining amounts of changes in fair value were recognized in the profit or loss.

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.