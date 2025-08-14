Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination: Abu Dhabi Set to Host First World Deaf Congress in the Middle East, Reveals Winning Logo by Jordanian Deaf Artist

The 'XX World's Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf 2027' will bring together 2,000+ Deaf participants and advocates from around the world, highlighting the UAE's expanding role as a global hub for the promotion of sign language rights

The logo, selected from a global design competition that attracted 41 entries from 14 countries, was created by a Deaf Jordanian artist and beautifully blends Deaf culture with Emirati heritage

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark moment for the Middle East and the global Deaf communities, Abu Dhabi has unveiled the official logo for the 'XX World's Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf 2027', marking the beginning of preparations for this prestigious event to be held in the Arab region for the first time. The logo - revealed at the conclusion of the 5th World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) Conference in Nairobi, Kenya - celebrates a remarkable regional victory, with the winning design created by Husam Mohammad Elfara, a Deaf designer from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Scheduled for 19 to 23 September 2027, the Congress will bring over 2,000 participants from all over the world to Abu Dhabi to celebrate the richness of national sign languages, foster cross-border collaborations, and empower Deaf communities worldwide. Organized by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) in partnership with the UAE Deaf Association, this edition will be held under the theme "Sign Languages: Always and Everywhere," emphasizing the universal role of sign language in connecting communities and advancing equality.

The logo emerged from a global design competition that attracted 41 entries from 14 countries, including strong participation from the Middle East - Palestine (11), UAE (8), Jordan (6), Sudan (3), Bahrain (2), Lebanon (2), and Yemen (2) - alongside submissions from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Morocco, India, Iran, the USA, and Pakistan. After rigorous review, 19 designs were shortlisted, underscoring the dynamic creativity and global engagement of Deaf communities worldwide. The winning design by Husam Mohammad Elfara reflects the growing influence and creative talent of the region's Deaf communities in shaping the visual identity of this historic Congress.

The logo blends universal Deaf culture with Emirati heritage. At its center is a stylized open hand - an international emblem of sign language and Deaf identity - symbolizing openness, communication, and inclusion. Encircling the hand is a circular motif inspired by traditional Emirati patterns, representing unity, cultural pride, and global connection. Presented bilingually in Arabic and English, the design underscores the Congress's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity while honoring the UAE's cultural identity as host nation.

"Bringing the 'World's Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf' to Abu Dhabi for the first time in the Middle East is more than an honor - it is a defining moment for our nation's commitment to inclusivity," said H.E Abdullah Abudalee Al Humaidan General Secretary of ZHO. "This Congress will shine a global spotlight on the UAE's vision of empowering people of determination, breaking barriers, and celebrating their invaluable contributions to society. The unveiling of this logo symbolizes not just the beginning of an event, but the promise of a transformative journey where thousands of Deaf participants from around the world will connect, inspire, and shape a more inclusive future together in Abu Dhabi."

Echoing this, Mr. Musabah Saeed Al Neyadi, Chair of the Organizing Committee and representative of the Deaf communities, said: "This Congress is a celebration of our identity and our language. The new logo, created by a Deaf designer from our region, reflects our shared values of openness and unity. It invites the world to come to Abu Dhabi and witness the power of sign language in bringing communities together."

Dr. Joseph J. Murray, President of the World Federation of the Deaf, added: "The 'XX World's Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf' is where Deaf communities gather to share knowledge, advocate for rights, and envision the future. Abu Dhabi's hosting will set a new benchmark for inclusion and innovation, and this logo launch captures the unity and creativity at the heart of this global movement."

Held every four years since 1951, the 'World's Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf' is the world's leading platform dedicated to advancing the rights, recognition, and inclusion of Deaf people. The Abu Dhabi edition will bring together Deaf leaders, advocates, educators, and policymakers for plenary sessions, cultural programs, and networking forums. Upholding WFD's core values of human rights and equality, the Congress fosters global unity, celebrates sign languages, and serves as a catalyst for social change and cultural recognition - with the 2027 edition poised to mark a defining chapter in the Middle East's engagement with the global Deaf community.

About Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination

Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination was established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on April 19, 2004, corresponding to Safar 29, 1425 AH. It is an umbrella entity that includes all current and future humanitarian care centers and institutions, as well as social services for people of determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The organization's Board of Directors is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The organization includes centers and clubs dedicated to people of determination and provides integrated services that aim to rehabilitate people of determination in the community. These services include education, vocational training, psychological care and family counseling, therapeutic rehabilitation (assessment, early intervention, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy), as well as educational and athletic support provision.

